Clinical Biomechanics of the Lower Extremities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780801679865

Clinical Biomechanics of the Lower Extremities

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Valmassy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801679865
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st September 1995
Page Count: 528
Description

CLINICAL BIOMECHANICS OF THE LOWER EXTREMITY is a comprehensive text addressing the principles of anatomic and biomechanical development and the clinical application of these principles to disease/disorder management. The emphasis of the book is on practical information applicable to the daily practice of lower extremity care. Topics covered include: the physical examination and the assessment of disorders having a biomechanical basis, casting techniques, prescription writing, orthotic trouble-shooting, splinting and shoe prescription for athletic activity.

About the Author

Ronald Valmassy

