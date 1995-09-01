Clinical Biomechanics of the Lower Extremities

CLINICAL BIOMECHANICS OF THE LOWER EXTREMITY is a comprehensive text addressing the principles of anatomic and biomechanical development and the clinical application of these principles to disease/disorder management. The emphasis of the book is on practical information applicable to the daily practice of lower extremity care. Topics covered include: the physical examination and the assessment of disorders having a biomechanical basis, casting techniques, prescription writing, orthotic trouble-shooting, splinting and shoe prescription for athletic activity.