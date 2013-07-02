Clinical Biochemistry
5th Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Table of Contents
Introducing Clinical Biochemistry
Core Biochemistry
Endocrinology
Specialized Investigations
Case History Comments
Web Resources
Description
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basic and Clinical Sciences category!
This fully revised edition of Clinical Biochemistry offers essential reading for today’s medical student and all those who require a concise, practical introduction to this subject. Topics are clearly presented in a series of double-page ‘learning units’, each covering a particular aspect of clinical biochemistry. Four sections provide a core grounding in the subject:
- Introducing clinical biochemistry gives a basic insight in to the workings of a modern hospital laboratory and the interpretation of test results;
- Core biochemistry covers the bulk of routine analyses undertaken and their relevance in a clinical setting;
- Endocrinology covers the thyroid, adrenal, pituitary and gonadal function testing;
- Specialised investigation provides an overview of less requested yet important analyses.
Every ‘learning unit’ has been thoroughly checked and updated to reflect the latest field developments and clinical best practice and all new material is included on:
- Myocardial infarction
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Osteoporosis
- Proteinuria
- The diagnosis of diabetes
- Trace metals
- Screening tests
- Paediatrics
Key Features
- Covers clinical biochemistry from the point of view of the clinician using the diagnostic service
- Presents topics in easily accessible two-page spreads
- Includes mini case histories, key point boxes, flowcharts, and summary points
- Well illustrated with four-color drawings and clinical photographs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 2nd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054143
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057007
About the Authors
Allan Gaw Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Northern Ireland Clinical Research Facility, Belfast, UK
Michael Murphy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Reader in Biochemical Medicine, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK
Rajeev Srivastava Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Clinical Biochemist, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Glasgow, UK
Robert Cowan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Lecturer in Pathological Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Denis O'Reilly Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK