2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basic and Clinical Sciences category!

This fully revised edition of Clinical Biochemistry offers essential reading for today’s medical student and all those who require a concise, practical introduction to this subject. Topics are clearly presented in a series of double-page ‘learning units’, each covering a particular aspect of clinical biochemistry. Four sections provide a core grounding in the subject:

Introducing clinical biochemistry gives a basic insight in to the workings of a modern hospital laboratory and the interpretation of test results;

Core biochemistry covers the bulk of routine analyses undertaken and their relevance in a clinical setting;

Endocrinology covers the thyroid, adrenal, pituitary and gonadal function testing;

Specialised investigation provides an overview of less requested yet important analyses.

Every ‘learning unit’ has been thoroughly checked and updated to reflect the latest field developments and clinical best practice and all new material is included on: