Clinical Biochemistry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702051791, 9780702054143

Clinical Biochemistry

5th Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Allan Gaw Michael Murphy Rajeev Srivastava Robert Cowan Denis O'Reilly
eBook ISBN: 9780702054143
eBook ISBN: 9780702057007
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd July 2013
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Introducing Clinical Biochemistry

Core Biochemistry

Endocrinology

Specialized Investigations

Case History Comments

Web Resources

Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basic and Clinical Sciences category!

This fully revised edition of Clinical Biochemistry offers essential reading for today’s medical student and all those who require a concise, practical introduction to this subject. Topics are clearly presented in a series of double-page ‘learning units’, each covering a particular aspect of clinical biochemistry. Four sections provide a core grounding in the subject:

  • Introducing clinical biochemistry gives a basic insight in to the workings of a modern hospital laboratory and the interpretation of test results;

  • Core biochemistry covers the bulk of routine analyses undertaken and their relevance in a clinical setting;

  • Endocrinology covers the thyroid, adrenal, pituitary and gonadal function testing;

  • Specialised investigation provides an overview of less requested yet important analyses.

Every ‘learning unit’ has been thoroughly checked and updated to reflect the latest field developments and clinical best practice and all new material is included on:

  • Myocardial infarction

  • Gastrointestinal disorders

  • Osteoporosis

  • Proteinuria

  • The diagnosis of diabetes

  • Trace metals

  • Screening tests

  • Paediatrics

Key Features

  • Covers clinical biochemistry from the point of view of the clinician using the diagnostic service
  • Presents topics in easily accessible two-page spreads
  • Includes mini case histories, key point boxes, flowcharts, and summary points
  • Well illustrated with four-color drawings and clinical photographs

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702054143
eBook ISBN:
9780702057007

About the Authors

Allan Gaw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Northern Ireland Clinical Research Facility, Belfast, UK

Michael Murphy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Reader in Biochemical Medicine, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK

Rajeev Srivastava Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Biochemist, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Glasgow, UK

Robert Cowan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lecturer in Pathological Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Denis O'Reilly Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

