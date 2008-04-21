Clinical Asthma
1st Edition
Description
This unique new text delivers practical guidelines on diagnosing and treating patients with asthma. Drs. Castro and Kraft are extensively involved in asthma research and improved patient care, and their comprehensive coverage of key challenges in diagnosing and treating asthma makes this a must have resource. The organized full-color format ensures readability, and helps you find information quickly and easily.
Key Features
- Offers up-to-date protocols and management guidelines to help you provide the best care for your patients.
- Presents chapters on special situations and special populations to help you overcome clinical challenges such as the difficult-to-control or pregnant asthma patient.
- Provides specialized sections on asthma education to give guidance on leading your patients to better self management by improving their adherence to treatment guidelines.
- Highlights material found on the Asthma Educator Certification exam in special “education” boxes.
- Offers expert guidance on translating the new NIH EPR-3 Asthma Guidelines to hands-on patient care.
- Organized in a consistent chapter format that provides concise, logical coverage of essential information for easy reference.
- Contains special boxes that highlight clinical pearls, controversial issues, and patient education information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 21st April 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070812
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323042895
About the Author
Mario Castro
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Pulmonary Function Laboratory, The Asthma Center; Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
Monica Kraft
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA