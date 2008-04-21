Clinical Asthma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323042895, 9780323070812

Clinical Asthma

1st Edition

Authors: Mario Castro Monica Kraft
eBook ISBN: 9780323070812
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323042895
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st April 2008
Page Count: 532
Description

This unique new text delivers practical guidelines on diagnosing and treating patients with asthma. Drs. Castro and Kraft are extensively involved in asthma research and improved patient care, and their comprehensive coverage of key challenges in diagnosing and treating asthma makes this a must have resource. The organized full-color format ensures readability, and helps you find information quickly and easily.

Key Features

  • Offers up-to-date protocols and management guidelines to help you provide the best care for your patients.
  • Presents chapters on special situations and special populations to help you overcome clinical challenges such as the difficult-to-control or pregnant asthma patient.
  • Provides specialized sections on asthma education to give guidance on leading your patients to better self management by improving their adherence to treatment guidelines.
  • Highlights material found on the Asthma Educator Certification exam in special “education” boxes.
  • Offers expert guidance on translating the new NIH EPR-3 Asthma Guidelines to hands-on patient care.
  • Organized in a consistent chapter format that provides concise, logical coverage of essential information for easy reference.
  • Contains special boxes that highlight clinical pearls, controversial issues, and patient education information.

About the Author

Mario Castro

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Pulmonary Function Laboratory, The Asthma Center; Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA

Monica Kraft

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

