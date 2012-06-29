Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455712748, 9781455737680

Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

2nd Edition

Authors: Ziad Issa Ziad Issa John Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455737680
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455712748
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2012
Page Count: 744
Table of Contents

1 Molecular Mechanisms of Cardiac Electrical Activity

2 Cardiac Ion Channels

3 Electrophysiological Mechanisms of Cardiac Arrhythmias

4 Electrophysiological Testing

5 Conventional Intracardiac Mapping Techniques

6 Advanced Mapping and Navigation Modalities

7 Ablation Energy Sources

8 Sinus Node Dysfunction

9 Atrioventricular Conduction Abnormalities

10 Intraventricular Conduction Abnormalities

11 Focal Atrial Tachycardia

12 Typical Atrial Flutter

13 Macroreentrant Atrial Tachycardia ("Atypical Atrial Flutter")

14 Atrial Tachyarrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease

15 Atrial Fibrillation

16 Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia

17 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia

18 Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardia

19 Variants of Preexcitation

20 Approach to Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias

21 Approach to Wide QRS Complex Tachycardias

22 Post-Infarction Sustained Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia

23 Adenosine-Sensitive (Outflow Tract) Ventricular Tachycardia

24 Verapamil-Sensitive (Fascicular) Ventricular Tachycardia

25 Ventricular Tachycardia in Nonischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

26 Bundle Branch Reentrant Ventricular Tachycardia

27 Epicardial Ventricular Tachycardia

28 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

29 Ventricular Tachycardia in Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy-Dysplasia

30 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease

31 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Inherited Channelopathies

32 Complications of Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Description

With its unique, singular focus on the clinical aspect of cardiac arrhythmias, Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease makes it easy to apply today's most up-to-date guidelines for diagnosis and treatment. An expert author team provides clear, clinically focused guidance on all types of cardiac arrhythmias, including practical techniques for managing complex patients.

Key Features

  • Find the information you need quickly with a consistent organization in all chapters, written to a template that shows every arrhythmia type in a similar manner.

  • Access the fully searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com, in addition to downloadable images and dynamic video clips.

  • Fully understand the rationale for treatment of specific arrhythmias with practical techniques that are grounded in the most recent basic science.

About the Authors

Ziad Issa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois, Springfield, Illinois

John Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana

