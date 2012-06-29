Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1 Molecular Mechanisms of Cardiac Electrical Activity
2 Cardiac Ion Channels
3 Electrophysiological Mechanisms of Cardiac Arrhythmias
4 Electrophysiological Testing
5 Conventional Intracardiac Mapping Techniques
6 Advanced Mapping and Navigation Modalities
7 Ablation Energy Sources
8 Sinus Node Dysfunction
9 Atrioventricular Conduction Abnormalities
10 Intraventricular Conduction Abnormalities
11 Focal Atrial Tachycardia
12 Typical Atrial Flutter
13 Macroreentrant Atrial Tachycardia ("Atypical Atrial Flutter")
14 Atrial Tachyarrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease
15 Atrial Fibrillation
16 Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia
17 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia
18 Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardia
19 Variants of Preexcitation
20 Approach to Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias
21 Approach to Wide QRS Complex Tachycardias
22 Post-Infarction Sustained Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia
23 Adenosine-Sensitive (Outflow Tract) Ventricular Tachycardia
24 Verapamil-Sensitive (Fascicular) Ventricular Tachycardia
25 Ventricular Tachycardia in Nonischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy
26 Bundle Branch Reentrant Ventricular Tachycardia
27 Epicardial Ventricular Tachycardia
28 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
29 Ventricular Tachycardia in Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy-Dysplasia
30 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease
31 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Inherited Channelopathies
32 Complications of Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Description
With its unique, singular focus on the clinical aspect of cardiac arrhythmias, Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease makes it easy to apply today's most up-to-date guidelines for diagnosis and treatment. An expert author team provides clear, clinically focused guidance on all types of cardiac arrhythmias, including practical techniques for managing complex patients.
Key Features
- Find the information you need quickly with a consistent organization in all chapters, written to a template that shows every arrhythmia type in a similar manner.
- Access the fully searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com, in addition to downloadable images and dynamic video clips.
- Fully understand the rationale for treatment of specific arrhythmias with practical techniques that are grounded in the most recent basic science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455712748
About the Authors
Ziad Issa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois, Springfield, Illinois
John Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana