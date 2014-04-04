Clinical Approaches to Oral Mucosal Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-2
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas Sollecito
eBook ISBN: 9780323289962
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323289955
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description
Part II of our important volume on oral mucosal disorders, in this issue we cover: oral herpes virus infections, recurrent aphthous stomatitis, lichen planus/lichenoid mucositis, pediatric soft tissue diagnosis, oral cancer, chemotherapy/radiation induced oral mucositis, bisphosphonate related osteonecrosis of jaws/anti-resorptive drug related osteonecrosis of the jaw, oral graft-versus-host disease, human papillomavirus, perioral lesions and dermatoses, and more!
About the Authors
Thomas Sollecito Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine
