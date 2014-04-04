Clinical Approaches to Oral Mucosal Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-2

Part II of our important volume on oral mucosal disorders, in this issue we cover: oral herpes virus infections, recurrent aphthous stomatitis, lichen planus/lichenoid mucositis, pediatric soft tissue diagnosis, oral cancer, chemotherapy/radiation induced oral mucositis, bisphosphonate related osteonecrosis of jaws/anti-resorptive drug related osteonecrosis of the jaw, oral graft-versus-host disease, human papillomavirus, perioral lesions and dermatoses, and more!