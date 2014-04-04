Clinical Approaches to Oral Mucosal Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323289955, 9780323289962

Clinical Approaches to Oral Mucosal Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-2

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Sollecito
eBook ISBN: 9780323289962
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323289955
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description

Part II of our important volume on oral mucosal disorders, in this issue we cover: oral herpes virus infections, recurrent aphthous stomatitis, lichen planus/lichenoid mucositis, pediatric soft tissue diagnosis, oral cancer, chemotherapy/radiation induced oral mucositis, bisphosphonate related osteonecrosis of jaws/anti-resorptive drug related osteonecrosis of the jaw, oral graft-versus-host disease, human papillomavirus, perioral lesions and dermatoses, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323289962
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323289955

About the Authors

Thomas Sollecito Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

