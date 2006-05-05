Clinical Applications of Pathophysiology

This practice-focused review guide and workbook covers 27 of the most commonly encountered health problems to outline the connections between pathophysiology, assessment, diagnosis, and management, with an emphasis on the clinical use of pathophysiologic concepts. Each chapter includes case studies to illustrate the application of pathophysiology principles to clinical situations with questions relating to patient history, physical examination findings, lab and diagnostic studies, therapies, and follow-up care. Each question is designed to promote clinical reasoning and a deeper understanding through application of the concepts presented. Information on differential diagnosis is included.