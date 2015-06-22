Clinical and Organizational Applications of Applied Behavior Analysis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Defining Features of Applied Behavior Analysis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dimensions of ABA
- Summary
- Chapter 2: Applied Behavior Analytic Assessment and Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Abstract
- The Impact of ASD on Affected Children and Their Families
- Defining Features and Diagnosis
- Modifications to the DSM
- Diagnostic Assessment
- Estimates of the Prevalence of ASD
- Etiological Factors in ASD
- History of Behavioral Treatment of ASD
- Evidence for the Effectiveness of Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention for ASD
- Components of EIBI
- Curriculum-Based Assessment Methods
- Variations of EIBI Models
- Assessment and Treatment of Restricted and Repetitive Behavior
- Treatment Approaches for Social Skills Deficits
- Future Directions and Considerations for Practitioners
- Chapter 3: Treatment of Severe Behavior Disorders
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- Overview: Behavior Disorders as Operant Behavior
- Treatment of Socially Reinforced Behavior Disorders
- Emergency Treatments for Socially Reinforced Behavior
- Treatment of Automatically Reinforced Behavior Disorders
- Emergency Treatments for Automatically Reinforced Behavior
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4: A Behavior-Analytic Approach to the Assessment and Treatment of Pediatric Feeding Disorders
- Abstract
- Recognizing a Pediatric Feeding Disorder
- Etiological and Maintaining Factors
- Assessment
- Objective Assessment of Feeding Behavior
- Treatment
- Decreasing Expulsion and Packing
- Caregiver Training
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: ABA Applications in the Prevention and Treatment of Medical Problems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pediatric Neurology—Recurrent Headaches
- Pediatric Dentistry—Managing Disruptive Behavior
- Otolaryngology—Voice Dysphonias
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Applications of Applied Behavior Analysis to School-Based Instructional Intervention
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Assessment of Children’s Academic Responding
- Differential Reinforcement and How to Dress it Up
- Promoting Generalized Academic Responding
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Brief Experimental Analyses of Problem Behavior in a Pediatric Outpatient Clinic
- Abstract
- Brief History of the Behavioral Pediatrics Clinic
- Description of the Clinic
- Purposes of Brief Experimental Analyses
- Challenges to the Clinic and Extensions of the Brief Functional Analysis Procedures
- Case Examples
- Summary
- Chapter 8: Inborn and Acquired Brain and Physical Disabilities
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Inborn Brain Disorders
- Acquired Brain Disabilities
- Inborn Physical Disabilities
- Acquired Physical Disabilities
- Summary
- Chapter 9: Behavior Therapy for Childhood Tic Disorders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Behavioral Treatment for Tics
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Assessment and Intervention for Individuals with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Abstract
- Diagnosis/Assessment Rating Scales
- Prevalence and Etiology of ADHD
- Impact of ADHD
- Best Practices in the Treatment of ADHD
- Treatment Evaluation
- Summary
- Chapter 11: Sleep, Elimination, and Noncompliance in Children
- Abstract
- Sleep
- Elimination
- Noncompliance
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Toward Behavior Analytic Practice in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC)
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Defining Augmentative and Alternative Communication
- Introduction to Functional Communication Training
- Applying Behavioral Principles to AAC
- Teaching Conditional Use of Mands
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Treatment of Pediatric Obesity: An Opportunity for Behavior Analysts
- Abstract
- Overview of Pediatric Obesity
- Causes of Obesity
- Promoting Healthy Eating
- Promoting Physical Activity
- Comprehensive Weight Management Programs
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Evidence-Based Application of Staff and Caregiver Training Procedures
- Abstract
- What to Teach
- How to Teach
- How to Evaluate and Monitor Progress
- Training Systems and Performance Management
- Summary
- Chapter 15: Conceptual, Experimental, and Therapeutic Approaches to Problem Gambling
- Abstract
- Overview
- Behavioral Understandings
- Behavioral Treatment Approaches
- Summary
- Chapter 16: Contingency Management to Promote Drug Abstinence
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History of Translational Research on Drugs as Reinforcers
- Defining and Monitoring a Target Behavior
- Voucher-Based Contingency Management
- Employment-Based Contingency Management
- Prize-Based Contingency Management
- Technology-Based Contingency Management
- Designing a Contingency Management Intervention: Parameters and Procedures
- Dissemination of Contingency Management: Challenges and Opportunities
- Conclusions
- Chapter 17: Behavioral Gerontology: Research and Clinical Considerations
- Abstract
- General Considerations and Similarities
- Hurdles for Behavior Analysts
- Considerations in Clinical Services
- Chapter 18: Behavior Analysis and the Treatment of Human Psychological Suffering
- Abstract
- Developing Behavior Therapy
- The Radical Rethink of Verbal Behavior and Human Suffering: A Relational Frame Perspective
- Chapter 19: Teaching Safety Skills to Children
- Abstract
- Safety Skills
- Assessment
- Teaching Safety Skills
- Increasing Accessibility
- Summary
- Chapter 20: Clinical Application of Behavior Analytic Social Work Practice
- Abstract
- Exposing Interdisciplinary Myths
- Phases of Clinical Intervention
- Fundamental Features of Interdisciplinary Clinical Practice
- Identification of Target Behaviors
- Use of Reliable and Valid Measurement
- Relationship Between Target Behaviors, Measures, and Treatment
- Data-Based Treatment Decisions
- Social Validity of Treatment Process and Outcomes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 21: Applied Behavior Analysis and Sports Performance
- Abstract
- Overview
- ABA-Sports Research
- Research Informed Practice Standards, Implications, and Future Directions
- Chapter 22: Applied Behavior Analysis for Health and Fitness
- Abstract
- General Characteristics of Behavioral Interventions to Promote Health
- Weight Loss
- Diet and Healthy Eating
- Physical Activity
- Adherence to Medication and Other Medical Regimens
- Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 23: Applications of Behavior Analysis to Improve Safety in Organizations and Community Settings
- Abstract
- Behavior Analysis and Safety: A Long History
- Behaviors Targeted for Improvement in Behavioral Safety
- Industry-Specific Applications of Behavioral Safety
- Behavioral Safety Assessment Methods
- Behavioral Safety Process Components
- Evaluation of Behavioral Safety Process Outcomes
- Special Considerations in Behavioral Safety
- Summary
- Chapter 24: Organizational Behavior Management: An Enabler of Applied Behavior Analysis
- Abstract
- Behavioral Systems Analysis
- Functional Assessment
- OBM Interventions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25: Organizational Behavior Management: Systems Analysis
- Abstract
- Introduction to Behavioral Systems Analysis
- History of BSA
- BSA Process and Framework
- BSA Tools
- Systems Interventions
- Recommendations for Future Research in BSA
- Index
Description
Applied behavior analysts use applied research to create and implement effective evidence-based procedures in schools, homes, and the community, which have proved effective in addressing behaviors associated with autism and other developmental disorders. The principles underlying this therapeutic approach have been increasingly effective when applied to other populations, settings, and behaviors. Clinical and Organizational Applications of Applied Behavior Analysis explores data-based decision-making in depth to inform treatment selection for behavior change across various populations and contexts. Each chapter addresses considerations related to data collection, single-case research design methodology, objective decision-making, and visual inspection of data. The authors reference a range of published research methods in the area of applied behavior analysis (ABA) as it has been applied to specific topics, as well as utilizing their own clinical work by providing numerous case examples.
Key Features
- Reviews current evidence-based practices to provide a comprehensive guide to the application of ABA principles across a range of clinical contexts and applications
- Divides clinical applications into three sections for ease-of-use: child, adult, and broad-based health
- Explores the breadth of ABA-based treatment beyond autism and developmental disorders
- Draws upon a range of subject-matter experts who have clinical and research experience across multiple uses of ABA
Readership
Practitioners, researchers, and educators of behavior analysis (psychology), specifically those with BCBA-D certification or those working toward it. Could be used in introductory courses to ABA in psychology and special education programs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 22nd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124202498
"...an unusually inclusive survey of the power and versatility of ABA; no recently published book of which we are aware addresses such a wide range of application areas...a valuable acquisition as either reference book or textbook." --PsycCRITIQUES
About the Editors
Henry Roane Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pediatrics, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY, USA
Joel E. Ringdahl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rehabilitation Institute, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA
Terry Falcomata Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Special Education, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX, USA