Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the road from gene to therapy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 14-2

Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the Road from Gene to Therapy – Table of Contents

Preface: On the Road from Gene to Therapy in Inherited Cardiomyopathies

Epidemiology and Clinical Aspects of Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Genetic Testing for Cardiomyopathies in Clinical Practice

Genetic Pathogenesis of Hypertrophic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Biophysical Derangements in Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: Emerging Therapies and Clinical Trials

Gene Editing and Gene-Based Therapeutics for Cardiomyopathies

Controversies Surrounding Exercise in Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Diagnostic Criteria, Genetics, and Molecular Basis of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

Genetic Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies

Clinical Presentation and Natural History of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in RASopathies