Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the road from gene to therapy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 14-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: On the Road from Gene to Therapy in Inherited Cardiomyopathies
Epidemiology and Clinical Aspects of Genetic Cardiomyopathies
Genetic Testing for Cardiomyopathies in Clinical Practice
Genetic Pathogenesis of Hypertrophic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Biophysical Derangements in Genetic Cardiomyopathies
Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: Emerging Therapies and Clinical Trials
Gene Editing and Gene-Based Therapeutics for Cardiomyopathies
Controversies Surrounding Exercise in Genetic Cardiomyopathies
Diagnostic Criteria, Genetics, and Molecular Basis of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy
Genetic Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies
Clinical Presentation and Natural History of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in RASopathies
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics--edited by Drs. Giuseppe Limongelli, Sharlene Day, and Perry Elliott--will cover Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the Road from Gene to Therapy. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology and Clinical aspects of Genetic Cardiomyopathies, Existing and New therapies, Gene editing and gene-based therapeutics, Controversies surrounding exercise in genetic cardiomyopathies, Genetic infiltrative cardiomyopathies, LV Noncompaction, Clinical presentation and natural history of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Rasopathies, and Moelcular basis and new treatments of cardiac diseases in Rasopathies.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610476
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610469