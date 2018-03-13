Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the road from gene to therapy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610469, 9780323610476

Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the road from gene to therapy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 14-2

1st Edition

Authors: Giuseppe Limongelli
eBook ISBN: 9780323610476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610469
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the Road from Gene to Therapy – Table of Contents

Preface: On the Road from Gene to Therapy in Inherited Cardiomyopathies

Epidemiology and Clinical Aspects of Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Genetic Testing for Cardiomyopathies in Clinical Practice

Genetic Pathogenesis of Hypertrophic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Biophysical Derangements in Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: Emerging Therapies and Clinical Trials

Gene Editing and Gene-Based Therapeutics for Cardiomyopathies

Controversies Surrounding Exercise in Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Diagnostic Criteria, Genetics, and Molecular Basis of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

Genetic Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies

Clinical Presentation and Natural History of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in RASopathies

Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics--edited by Drs. Giuseppe Limongelli, Sharlene Day, and Perry Elliott--will cover Clinical and Molecular Aspects of Cardiomyopathies: On the Road from Gene to Therapy. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology and Clinical aspects of Genetic Cardiomyopathies, Existing and New therapies, Gene editing and gene-based therapeutics, Controversies surrounding exercise in genetic cardiomyopathies, Genetic infiltrative cardiomyopathies, LV Noncompaction, Clinical presentation and natural history of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Rasopathies, and Moelcular basis and new treatments of cardiac diseases in Rasopathies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610476
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610469

About the Authors

Giuseppe Limongelli Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.