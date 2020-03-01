Climate Change and Soil Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Climate Change and Soil Interactions examines soil system interactions and conservation strategies regarding the effects of climate change. It presents cutting-edge research in soil carbonization, soil biodiversity, and vegetation. As a resource for strategies in maintaining various interactions for eco-sustainability, topical chapters address microbial response and soil health in relation to climate change, as well as soil improvement practices.
Understanding soil systems, including their various physical, chemical, and biological interactions, is imperative for regaining the vitality of soil system under changing climatic conditions. This book will address the impact of changing climatic conditions on various beneficial interactions operational in soil systems and recommend suitable strategies for maintaining such interactions.
Climate Change and Soil Interactions enables agricultural, ecological, and environmental researchers to obtain up-to-date, state-of-the-art, and authoritative information regarding the impact of changing climatic conditions on various soil interactions and presents information vital to understanding the growing fields of biodiversity, sustainability, and climate change.
Key Features
- Addresses several Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the UN as part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development
- Presented in a unique style corroborated with factual cases, colour images, and case studies from across the globe
- Recommends suitable strategies for maintaining soil system interactions under changing climatic conditions
Readership
Researchers in the fields of environmental management, climate change, and agricultural management
Table of Contents
1. Soil biodiversity conservation for mitigating climate change
2. Potential changes in forest soil carbon stocks under different climate change scenarios
3. Methane Emission from Unsustainable Crop Production in Nepal, SRI as an option for mitigation
4. Heavy metal mobility inheavy metals mobility in surface water and soil
5. Managing organic amendments in agroecosystems to enhance soil carbon storage and mitigate climate change
6. Seed priming: state of the art and new perspectives in the era of climate change
7. Use of Lysimeter for Monitoring Soil Hydrological Parameters and Nutrient Leaching
8. Consequences of land use changes for soil quality and function, with a focus on the EU and Latin America
9. Soil as a complex ecological system for meeting food and nutritional security
10. Microbial approach for alleviation of potentially toxic elements in agricultural soils
11. Alleviate of soil salinization and the management of saline soils
12. Soil and water soil salinization in the era of climate change
13. Soil salinity risk in a climate change scenario and its effect on crop yield
14. Organic matter decomposition under warming climatic conditions
15. Organic matter decomposition under warming climate conditions
16. Heavy metal mobility in soil under futuristic climatic conditions
17. Sustainability Science - below and above the ground as per the UNDP’s Sustainable Development Goals
18. Hydraulic Properties of Soil under Warming Climate
19. Methane and carbon dioxide release from wetland ecosystems
20. The effect of climate changes on mycorrhizae
21. Exploring soil responses to various organic amendments under dry tropical agro-ecosystems
22. Climate resilient and smart agricultural management tools to cope with climate change induced soil quality decline 23. Plant Soil interactions in the era of climate change
24. Plant soil interactions as a Restoration tool
25. Root exudation under climate change
26. Soil enzymes in a changing climate
27. Soil Health and Climate Change
28. Soil carbon flux / carbon sequestration under warming climate
29. Global Water Crisis in the Era of Climate Change- Issues, Challenges and Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1001
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180327
About the Editor
Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad
M.N.V. Prasad is professor in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Hyderabad and has taught and given lectures at North Eastern Hill University and Shillong. He has made significant contributions to the field of plant-metal interactions, bioremediation, and bioeconomy, has published over 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals, and has edited several books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India
Marcin Pietrzykowski
Marcin Pietrzykowski is an academic instructor, lecturer, investigator and participant in research programs, experimental plots and laboratory analyses supervisor at Agricultural University in Krakow, Poland. He is also a faculty member in Forestry at the same institution, and received an M.S. and B.S. in 1999 at the University of Agriculture in Krakow, a PhD in 2005 majoring in Reclamation of Disturbed Sites and a D.Sc. majoring in Forest Ecology and Forest Land Reclamation. His work and experiences are related to bio-stabilization of extremely contaminated and difficult reclamation sites. His main topic of interest is reclamation ecology and forest land reclamation with broad aspects of soil and plant relationships in developed ecosystems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural University, Krakow, Poland