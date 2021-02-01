COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Climate Change and Extreme Events - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128227008

Climate Change and Extreme Events

1st Edition

Editor: Ali Fares
Paperback ISBN: 9780128227008
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 266
Climate Change and Extreme Events uses a multi-disciplinary approach to discuss the relationship between climate change-related weather extremes and their impact on human lives. The topics discussed are grouped into four major sections: weather parameters, hydrological responses, mitigation and adaptation, and governance and policies, and each are addressed with past, present, and future perspectives.

Sections one and two give an overview of weather parameters and hydrological responses, presenting current knowledge and a future outlook on air and stream temperatures, precipitation, storms and hurricanes, flooding, and ecosystem responses to these extremes. Section three addresses the effects of these extreme weather events on human habitation and health, lifeline infrastructures, green infrastructure, and sea level rise. Finally, section four discusses the role of the state in governance and policy surrounding climate change-related weather extremes, past and present mitigation methods, and future tactics.

This book provides a valuable interdisciplinary resource to climate scientists and meteorologists, environmental researchers, and social scientists interested in extreme weather.

  • Provides an integrated interdisciplinary approach to how climate change impacts the hydrological system
  • Addresses significant knowledge gaps in our understanding of climate change and extreme events
  • Discusses the societal impacts of climate change-related weather extremes, including multilevel governance and adaptation policy

Environmental scientists, climate, water, and soil scientists, graduate students. Consultants and governmental agencies related to climate change and meteorology, social science

1. Introduction to Climate Change and Extreme Weather
2. Temperature Extremes in a Changing Climate
3. Link between Climate Change and Duration and Frequency of Stream Extreme Temperatures
4. Severe Convective Storms in a Changing Climate (Tornedos)
5. Precipitation Extremes in a Changing Climate
6. Ecosystem Responses to Precipitation Extremes: Patterns, Mechanisms, and Implications
7. Flood Warning for a Resilient Future under a Changing Climate. (Tentative)
8. Lifeline Infrastructures and Hydro-climate Extremes Climate: A Future Outlook
9. Form, Function and Nomenclature: Deconstructing Green Infrastructure and its Role in a Changing Climate
10. Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Sea Level Rise in Coastal Cities of Developing Countries
11. Multilevel governance of climate change adaptation: Future outlook
12. Change Governance at the Federal, State and Local Levels; Politics and Jurisdictional Capacity

Ali Fares

Professor Fares served on administrative positions as Interim Vice President of Research, Interim Dean and Director, and Associate Director of Research. He served as a Professor of watershed hydrology at the University of Hawaii-Manoa for 11 years during which he established an academic water resource program. He has trained tens of students and post-doctoral fellows. He developed water allocation software packages for Hawaii sand contributed to multiple statewide initiatives. He worked on citrus best management practices at the University of Florida. Professor Fares is/was a PI and Co-PI on $26 million research funding, half of which are currently active. He has 115 articles, is Series Editor of the Advances in Water Security book series, has given several keynote presentations, and organized several international conferences and workshops. He received his M.S and Doctoral Degrees from the University of Florida and he also received his B.S of Horticultural Engineering, University of Sussa, Tunisia.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Systems, Prairie View A&M University, USA

