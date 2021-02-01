Climate Change and Extreme Events uses a multi-disciplinary approach to discuss the relationship between climate change-related weather extremes and their impact on human lives. The topics discussed are grouped into four major sections: weather parameters, hydrological responses, mitigation and adaptation, and governance and policies, and each are addressed with past, present, and future perspectives.

Sections one and two give an overview of weather parameters and hydrological responses, presenting current knowledge and a future outlook on air and stream temperatures, precipitation, storms and hurricanes, flooding, and ecosystem responses to these extremes. Section three addresses the effects of these extreme weather events on human habitation and health, lifeline infrastructures, green infrastructure, and sea level rise. Finally, section four discusses the role of the state in governance and policy surrounding climate change-related weather extremes, past and present mitigation methods, and future tactics.

This book provides a valuable interdisciplinary resource to climate scientists and meteorologists, environmental researchers, and social scientists interested in extreme weather.