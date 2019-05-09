Climate Change and Agricultural Ecosystems
1st Edition
Current Challenges and Adaptation
Description
Climate Change and Agricultural Ecosystems explains the causative factors of climate change related to agriculture, soil and plants, and discusses the relevant resulting mitigation process.
Agricultural ecosystems include factors from the surrounding areas where agriculture experiences direct or indirect interaction with the plants, animals, and microbes present. Changes in climatic conditions influence all the factors of agricultural ecosystems, which can potentially adversely affect their productivity. This book summarizes the different aspects of vulnerability, adaptation, and amelioration of climate change in respect to plants, crops, soil, and microbes for the sustainability of the agricultural sector and, ultimately, food security for the future. It also focuses on the utilization of information technology for the sustainability of the agricultural sector along with the capacity and adaptability of agricultural societies under climate change.
Climate Change and Agricultural Ecosystems incorporates both theoretical and practical aspects, and serves as base line information for future research. This book is a valuable resource for those working in environmental sciences, soil sciences, agricultural microbiology, plant pathology, and agronomy.
Key Features
- Covers the role of chemicals fertilizers, environmental deposition, and xenobiotics in climate change
- Discusses the impact of climate change on plants, soil, microflora, and agricultural ecosystems
- Explores the mitigation of climate change by sustainable methods
- Presents the role of computational modelling in climate change mitigation
Readership
Researchers in agricultural microbiology, plant pathology, and agronomy, also some crossover to global climate change, environmental sciences, soil sciences. Secondary audiences are atmospheric scientists, climatologists and applied climatologists working in local partnerships to develop climate change risk assessment data.
Table of Contents
1. Agriculture in the Era of Climate Change: Consequences and Effects
2. Sustainable Agricultural Practices Using Beneficial Fungi Under Changing Climate Scenario
3. Climate Change and Soil Dynamics: Effects on Soil Microbes and Fertility of Soil
4. Agrochemicals: Harmful and Beneficial Effects of Climate Changing Scenarios
5. Climate Change and Secondary Metabolism in Plants: Resilience to Disruption
6. Impact of Xenobiotics Under a Changing Climate Scenario
7. Impact of Climate Change on Plant-Microbe Interactions Under Agroecosystems
8. Medicinal Plants Under Climate Change: Impacts on Pharmaceutical Properties of Plants
9. Air Pollution: Role in Climate Change and Its Impact on Crop Plants
10. Cyanobacteria and Their Role Under Elevated CO2 Conditions
11. Rising Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide and Plant Responses: Current and Future Consequences
12. Climatic Resilient Agriculture for Root, Tuber, and Banana Crops Using Plant Growth-Promoting Microbes
13. Understanding Soil Aggregate Dynamics and Its Relation with Land Use and Climate Change
14. Climate Change: A Challenge for Postharvest Management, Food Loss, Food Quality, and Food Security
15. Impact of Climate Change on Soil Carbon Exchange, Ecosystem Dynamics, and Plant-Microbe Interactions
16. Bioinformatics as a Tool to Counter Climate Change: Challenges and Prospects
17. Developing Adaptive Capability of Agricultural Societies in the Context of Climate Change
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128175224
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164839
About the Editor
Krishna Kumar Choudhary
Dr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary is Assistant Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Basic and Applied Sciences, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, India. After completing his Ph.D. in Botany from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, Dr. Choudhary has worked as Visiting Scientist, Institute of Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Research Organisation, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel. Potential of his research is evidenced by the high quality publications in some of the best journals of Botany, Environmental and Agricultural sciences such as Environmental and Experimental Botany, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Archives of Agronomy and Soil Sciences, Photochemistry and Photobiology etc. along with book chapters. He has received awards for best presentation at both national and international conferences. He is also Review Editor (Environmental Toxicology) of Frontiers in Environmental Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, Central University of Punjab, India
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is currently working as Research Associate in Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. In his eight years of research, he published more than thirty five research articles and book chapters in the international and national journals of repute. He has research specialization is primarily in plant-microbe interactions, endophytes related with the medicinal plants, microbial inoculants, and cyanobacteria-pesticide interaction. In addition, he is a member of the advisory committee of International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences and Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Amit Kishore Singh
Dr. Amit Kishore Singh is an Assistant Professor (permanent position) in Post-graduate College, Reabareli, India. After completing the doctoral thesis he gained 1.5 years post-doc experience from Agricultural Research Organization, Israel. He has more than eight years of research experience and published research articles in reputed journals like BMC Microbiology, Microbial Ecology, Journal of Applied Microbiology, 3 Biotech and many more in pipeline. In addition, he has contributed chapters in publications from various publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kamla Nehru Post-graduate College, Raebareli, India