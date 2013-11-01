Climate Change, Air Pollution and Global Challenges, Volume 13
1st Edition
Understanding and Perspectives from Forest Research
Part I: Introduction into the Scope and Structure of the Book
Chapter 1. Climate Change, Air Pollution and Global Challenges: Understanding and Perspectives from Forest Research
1.1 Why Write This Book?
1.2 Aims, Scope and Rationale
1.3 Overview of the Book’s Structure
Part II: Interactions Between Trace Gases, Climate Change and Vegetation
Chapter 2. Gaseous Exchange Between Forests and the Atmosphere
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Trace Gas Emissions from the Forest Floor
2.3 Effects of Forest Fires
2.4 Ozone Deposition
2.5 Interactions with Atmospheric Composition and Climate
2.6 Conclusions and Further Research Directions
Chapter 3. Nutrients or Pollutants? Nitrogen Deposition to European Forests
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Effects of Nitrogen Deposition to Forest Ecosystems
3.3 The Components of Nitrogen Deposition
3.4 Recent Developments to Assess Effects on Tree Growth
3.5 Policy Relevance of the Knowledge on Nitrogen Deposition
Chapter 4. Biogenic Volatile Organic Compounds and Their Impacts on Biosphere–Atmosphere Interactions
4.1 Generalities on Biogenic Volatile Organic Compounds
4.2 BVOC and the Atmosphere: Fluxes and Concentrations (Sinks, Sources)
4.3 BVOC and Plant Physiology and Ecology: Membrane Protection, Anti-oxidants, Plant Communication
4.4 BVOC and Climate Change: Warmer = More Fragrant World?
Chapter 5. Air Pollution Risks to Northern European Forests in a Changing Climate
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Interactions and Feedbacks
5.3 Risk of Impacts
5.4 Discussion and Conclusions
Part III: Significance of Biotic Processes in Forest Ecosystem Response
Chapter 6. Ozone Research, Quo Vadis? Lessons from the Free-Air Canopy Fumigation Experiment at Kranzberg Forest
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ozone as Part of Factorial Complexes
6.3 The Kranzberg Forest Experiment as a Starting Point
6.4 The Ecological Significance of Biotic Factors for Developing New O3 Research
6.5 Guiding O3 Research into the Future
6.6 Quo Vadis? Conclusions, Perspectives and Policy Implications
Chapter 7. Soil Respiration and Soil Organic Matter Decomposition in Response to Climate Change
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Instantaneous Temperature Response of Soil Respiration
7.3 Short-Term Fluctuation of Substrate Supply with Possible Long-Term Effects on Soil Respiration
7.4 Microbial Carbon Use Efficiency as Affected by Temperature
7.5 Scientific Conclusions
7.6 Political Implications
Chapter 8. Mycorrhizosphere Complexity
8.1 Introduction: The Role of Mycorrhizae in Ecosystem Functions and Processes
8.2 Mycorrhizae Under Stress and Disturbance
8.3 Mycorrhizal Influence on Carbon Stores and Biodiversity: The Facilitation Concept
8.4 Conclusions and Prospects for Further Research and Monitoring
Chapter 9. Tree and Forest Responses to Interacting Elevated Atmospheric CO2 and Tropospheric O3: A Synthesis of Experimental Evidence
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Literature Survey Methods
9.3 Forest Responses to Interacting eCO2 and eO3
9.4 Summary of Physiology, Biomass Production and SOC Cycling Responses to eCO2 × eO3
9.5 Moving Forward
Chapter 10. Belowground Carbon Cycling at Aspen FACE: Dynamic Responses to CO2 and O3 in Developing Forests
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Aspen FACE Experiment
10.3 Conclusions and Implications
Chapter 11. Impacts of Atmospheric Change on Tree–Arthropod Interactions
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Effects of CO2 and O3 on Tree Growth and Chemistry
11.3 Effects of CO2 and O3 on Canopy and Soil Arthropods
11.4 Effects of CO2 and O3 on Arthropod-Mediated Ecosystem Processes
11.5 Conclusions and Future Directions
Part IV: Mechanistic and Diagnostic Understanding for Risk Assessment and Up-Scaling
Chapter 12. Flux-Based Ozone Risk Assessment for Adult Beech and Spruce Forests
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The LRTAP Convention’s Stomatal O3 Flux Approach for Forest Trees
12.3 The Kranzberg Forest Experiment: A Validation Experiment for the LRTAP Convention’s Stomatal Flux Approach for Forest Trees
12.4 Conclusions and Perspectives for Future O3 Risk Assessments at Stand Level
Chapter 13. Integrative Leaf-Level Phytotoxic Ozone Dose Assessment for Forest Risk Modelling
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ozone and Carbon Metabolism
13.3 Oxidative Stress and Carbon Metabolism
13.4 Identification of the Gaps
13.5 Conclusions
Chapter 14. Integrated Studies on Abiotic Stress Defence in Trees: The Case of Ozone
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ozone Exposure Under Controlled Chamber/Greenhouse Conditions
14.3 Free-Air Exposure Systems
14.4 Next-Generation Technologies
14.5 Conclusions
Chapter 15. Metabolomics and Transcriptomics Increase Our Understanding About Defence Responses and Genotypic Differences of Northern Deciduous Trees to Elevating Ozone, CO2 and Climate Warming
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Ozone Experiments
15.3 Interactions of Ozone with CO2 and/or Elevated Temperature
15.4 Key Findings and Specific Questions Arising from the Ozone Stress Experiments
15.5 Future Developments and Socio-Economic Aspects
Part V: Global Dimension of Air Pollution as Part of Climate Change
Chapter 16. Interactive Effects of Air Pollution and Climate Change on Forest Ecosystems in the United States: Current Understanding and Future Scenarios
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Air Pollution, Climate, and Their Interactions: Present Status and Projections for the Future
16.3 Present Knowledge on Impacts of Air Pollution, CC, Biotic Stressors and Management on Growth and Health of Forests
16.4 Possible Future Changes in U.S. Forests Caused by Climate Change and Air Pollution
16.5 Projected Hydrological, Nutritional, and Growth Changes in Mixed Conifer Forests of the SBM (Southern California) Due to CC, N Deposition, and O3
16.6 Projecting Hydrological, Nutritional and Growth Responses of Forested Watersheds at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, Reflective of the American Northeast
16.7 Conclusions
16.8 Research and Management Needs
Chapter 17. Effects of Ozone on Forest Ecosystems in East and Southeast Asia
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Effect of Air Pollution on Forest Ecosystems in East and Southeast Asia
17.3 Experimental and Process Studies on Effects and Uptake of Ozone
17.4 Conclusions
Chapter 18. Impacts of Air Pollution and Climate Change on Plants: Implications for India
18.1 Introduction
18.2 India’s Forest Cover and Forest Types
18.3 Sources of Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases in India
18.4 Air Quality in India
18.5 Impacts of O3 on Agriculture
18.6 Future Perspectives on the O3 Problem in India
18.7 Conclusions
Chapter 19. Land Use Change, Air Pollution and Climate Change—Vegetation Response in Latin America
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Latin America and Its Major Biomes
19.3 Land Use Change, Air Pollutant Emission and Regional Climate Change
19.4 Effects of Nitrogen Addition on Natural Savanna and Forest Ecosystems
19.5 Ozone: A Growing Concern
19.6 Vegetation Responses to Global Change
19.7 Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter 20. Ozone Concentrations and Their Potential Impacts on Vegetation in Southern Africa
20.1 Introduction
20.2 South African Biomes
20.3 Air Pollution Sources in Southern Africa
20.4 Ozone Levels in Southern Africa
20.5 Previous Studies on Ecosystem Impacts of Ozone
20.6 Effects of Growing Season on Ozone Uptake
20.7 Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter 21. Wildland Fires: Monitoring, Plume Modelling, Impact on Atmospheric Composition and Climate
21.1 Wildland Fires: Part of the Ecosystem Lifecycle or a Result of Anthropogenic Stress?
21.2 Satellite Products Used for Wildland Fires Monitoring
21.3 Fire Impact on Atmospheric Composition and Air Quality: Modelling Assessments and Available Observations
21.4 Future Challenges and Major Research Directions
Part VI: The Potential of “Supersites” for Research on Forest Ecosystems
Chapter 22. Towards Supersites in Forest Ecosystem Monitoring and Research
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Monitoring Sites and Research Networks
22.3 Harmonisation of Databases and Knowledge About Climate Change and Air Pollution Impact on Forest Ecosystems
22.4 Knowledge Gaps and New Processes to be Studied
22.5 Science and Policy Recommendations
Chapter 23. Key Indicators of Air Pollution and Climate Change Impacts at Forest Supersites
23.1 Introduction
23.2 General Parameters
23.3 The Carbon Budget
23.4 The Nitrogen Budget
23.5 The Ozone Budget
23.6 The Water Budget
23.7 Concluding Remarks
Part VII: Knowledge Transfer and Socio-Economic Aspects
Chapter 24. Forest Ecosystem Services Under Climate Change and Air Pollution
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Adopting the Ecosystem Services Concept to Identify and Value Changes in Forests
24.3 Ecosystem Processes/Functions Under Interactive Effects of Climate Change and Air Pollution—Sustainable Providers of Ecosystem Services
24.4 Adaptive Governance and Communication to the Public Towards Sustainable Forest—Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration
24.5 Evaluation of Selected Ecosystem Services on the Basis of Monitored Energy, Water and Material Flows Estimation: Case Study in the Forest–Agricultural Landscape of the Czech Republic
24.6 Conclusions
Chapter 25. Targeting Sustainable Provision of Forest Ecosystem Services with Special Focus on Carbon Sequestration
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Conceptualising Forest Multi-Functionality
25.3 Drivers of Forestry Changes
25.4 Challenges to Sustainability in Provision of Ecosystems Services
25.5 Stakeholder and Institutional Considerations
25.6 Valuing Ecosystem Services'
25.7 Implementing Forest Multi-Functionality
25.8 Payments for Ecosystem Services
25.9 Integrating Carbon Sequestration Objectives in multi-functional forestry to Tackle Climate Change
25.10 Conclusions
Chapter 26. Global Change and the Role of Forests in Future Land-Use Systems
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Forestry Sector
26.3 The Agriculture Sector and the Role of Forests in Comprehensive Land-Use Concepts
26.4 Concluding Remarks
Part VIII: Synopsis
Chapter 27. Conclusions and Perspectives
27.1 Scope of the Conclusions
27.2 Conclusions from and for Natural Sciences
27.3 Conclusions for Socio-Economic Sciences and Policy
27.4 Closing Thoughts
There are significant pressures from climate change and air pollution that forests currently face. This book aims to increase understanding of the state and potential of forest ecosystems to mitigate and adapt to climate change in a polluted environment. It reconciles process-oriented research, long-term monitoring and applied modeling through comprehensive forest ecosystem research. Furthermore, it introduces "forest super sites for research” for integrating soil, plant and atmospheric sciences and monitoring. It also provides mechanistic and policy-oriented modeling with scientifically sound risk indications regarding atmospheric changes and ecosystem services.
- Identifies current knowledge gaps and emerging research needs
- Highlights novel methodologies and integrated research concepts
- Assesses ecological meaning of investigations and prioritizing research need
Forestry scientists, environmental scientists, policy makers
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983424
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983493
"...invaluable and indispensible for all who wish to take part in the discussion on an informed level and especially for those who are in a position where they need to make sociopolitical decisions…"--Journal of Forest Science, 60, 2014 (8)
"This is the report from a 2009-13 study…to increase understanding of the state of forest ecosystems and their potential to mitigate and adapt to climate change in a polluted environment; and to reconcile process-oriented research, long-term monitoring, and applied modeling at comprehensive forest research sites to be established."--ProtoView.com, April 2014
Rainer Matyssek Series Volume Editor
Technische Universität München, Germany
N Clarke Series Volume Editor
Norwegian Forest and Landscape Institute
Affiliations and Expertise
Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Affiliations and Expertise
Finnish Meteorological Institute
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal Office and Research Centre for Forests
Affiliations and Expertise
IPP-CNR