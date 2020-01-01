Clearing, Settlement and Custody
3rd Edition
Description
Clearing, Settlement and Custody, Third Edition introduces post-trade infrastructure and its institutions. Author David Loader reduces the complexity of this environment in a non-technical way, helping students and professionals understand the complex chain of events that starts with securities trading and ends the settlement of cash and paper. This Third Edition examines roles of clearing-houses, central counterparties, central securities depositories, and custodians. The book assesses the impact on workflow and procedures in the operations function at banks, brokers, and institutions. In consideration of technological and regulatory advances, this edition adds 5 new chapters while introducing new case studies and updating examples.
Key Features
- Adds 5 new chapters while updating all chapters
- Adds new case studies and end-of-chapter questions
- Introduces current examples to illuminate important points
Readership
Finance and business school upper-division undergraduates and graduate students worldwide preparing for careers in the financial industry. Finance industry professionals working in financial market operations
Table of Contents
1. The Structure of Clearing and Settlement
2. Blockchain and DLT in Clearing and Settlement
3. The Role of the Clearing House, Trade Repositories, and Central Securities Depositories
4. Securities Settlement
5. Clearing and Settlement of Derivatives
6. Custody Services and Fund Administration
7. Collateral Management
8. Operational Risk in Clearing and Settlement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186909
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128186916
About the Author
David Loader
David Loader is co-founder of DSC Portfolios Ltd., which specializes in global training and consultancy services for the financial industry. David has worked in the debt, equity, and derivatives markets, and his expertise in back-office dynamics is unparalleled. He has written widely on operations management, derivatives, fund administration, and operational risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, DSC Portfolio Ltd. and Loader Associates Ltd.