Clean Coal Engineering Technology
1st Edition
Description
Concern over the effects of airborne pollution, green house gases, and the impact of global warming has become a worldwide issue that transcends international boundaries, politics, and social responsibility. The 2nd Edition of Coal Energy Systems: Clean Coal Technology describes a new generation of energy processes that sharply reduce air emissions and other pollutants from coal-burning power plants.
Coal is the dirtiest of all fossil fuels. When burned, it produces emissions that contribute to global warming, create acid rain, and pollute water. With all of the interest and research surrounding nuclear energy, hydropower, and biofuels, many think that coal is finally on its way out. However, coal generates half of the electricity in the United States and throughout the world today. It will likely continue to do so as long as it's cheap and plentiful [Source: Energy Information Administration]. Coal provides stability in price and availability, will continue to be a major source of electricity generation, will be the major source of hydrogen for the coming hydrogen economy, and has the potential to become an important source of liquid fuels. Conservation and renewable/sustainable energy are important in the overall energy picture, but will play a lesser role in helping us satisfy our energy demands today. Dramatically updated to meet the needs of an ever changing energy market, Coal Energy Systems, 2nd Edition is a single source covering policy and the engineering involved in implementing that policy. The book addresses many coal-related subjects of interest ranging from the chemistry of coal and the future engineering anatomy of a coal fired plant to the cutting edge clean coal technologies being researched and utilized today. A 50% update over the first edition, this new book contains new chapters on processes such as CO2 capture and sequestration, Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) systems, Pulverized-Coal Power Plants and Carbon Emission Trading.
Existing materials on worldwide coal distribution and quantities, technical and policy issues regarding the use of coal, technologies used and under development for utilizing coal to produce heat, electricity, and chemicals with low environmental impact, vision for utilizing coal well into the 21st century, and the security coal presents.
Key Features
- Clean Liquids and Gaseous Fuels from Coal for Electric Power
- Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) systems
- Pulverized-Coal Power Plants
- Advanced Coal-Based Power Plants
- Fluidized-Bed Combustion Technology
- CO2 capture and sequestration
Readership
Power Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Energy Engineers, Energy Economist, Environmental Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Industrial Engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction: Past, Present, and Future Role of Coal
1: Chemistry of Coal
2: Worldwide Distribution of Coal
3: The Effect of Coal Usage on Human Health and the Environment
4: Technologies for Coal Utilization
5: Anatomy of a Coal-Fired Power Plant
6: Coal-Fired Emissions International Regulations
7: Advanced Pulverized Coal-Fired Power Plants
8: Fluidized-Bed Combustion Technology
9: Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Systems
10: Clean Liquids and Gaseous Fuels from Coal for Power Generation
11: Emissions Control Strategies
12: CO2 Capture and Sequestration
13: Emissions Trading
14: Future Power Generation
Appendix A.: Coal-Fired Emissions Factors
Appendix B: List of Hazardous Air Pollutants
Appendix C: Initial 261 Units Identified in Phase I (SO2) of the Acid Rain Program (from 1st edition)
Appendix D.: Commercial Gasificatoin Facilities Worldwide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 11th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856177108
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103838
About the Author
Bruce Miller
Mr. Miller (B.S. and M.S. Chemical Engineering) has more than 30 years’ experience in energy research and development, combustion systems, fuels characterization, preparation and handling, hardware development and testing, and emissions characterization and control. He has been PI or co-PI of over $44 M in sponsored research. He is the author of four books published by Elsevier
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, The Energy Institute, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
Reviews
"This is the second book by Bruce Miller and the author describes it as an update of the first book Coal Energy Systems published by Elsevier in 2005. The title has been changed to reflect the greater emphasis on ‘clean’ coal technologies to reduce the environmental impact of coal utilization…. It is very much an update of the 2005 text, with all of the chapters and sections from the original included and updated by substituting more recent data, for example on coal and energy reserves and consumption and the status of coal technology developments particularly in the United States…. [T]he book provides a good overview of the regulatory and environmental challenges facing the coal industry in the United States, and the programs and technologies being developed to address them." --AIE’s EnergyNews, December 2011