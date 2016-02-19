Clays and Clay Minerals of Japan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444997876, 9780080869391

Clays and Clay Minerals of Japan, Volume 26

1st Edition

Editors: T. Sudo S. Shimoda
eBook ISBN: 9780080869391
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 325
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869391

Reviews

@qu:...a very complete organized account of the geological and mineralogical properties of clays and clay minerals in Japan. The book is well written, contains excellent analytical data and an extensive bibliography... @source: Ceramic Abstracts

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T. Sudo Editor

S. Shimoda Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.