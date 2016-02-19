Claude Bloch
1st Edition
Scientific Works Oeuvre Scientifique
Editors: R Balian
eBook ISBN: 9780444601148
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 802
Description
Claude Bloch: Scientific Works Oeuvre Scientifique covers the collection of scientific works of Claude Bloch. The book includes topics on field theories with non-localized interaction and notes on the symmetry properties of nuclear wave functions. It also covers theory of nuclear level density; the theory of imperfect fermi gases; the structure of nuclear matter; and the canonical form of an antisymmetric tensor and its application to the theory of superconductivity.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Foreword
Préface
Claude Bloch
Nuclear Physics A196 (1972)
Table of Contents - Table Des Matières
Classification of Contents - Classement Par Sujets
On Field Theories with Non-Localized Interaction
K. Danske Vidensk. Selsk. Mat. - Fys. 27, n. 8 (1952)
Notes on the Symmetry Properties of Nuclear Wave Functions Caltech Institute (1953)
Theory of Nuclear Level Density
Phys. Rev. 93 (1954) 1094-1106
Limites De la Polarisation d'un Système Atomique Soumis à un Champ Radioélectrique
J. Phys. Rad. 16 (1955) 785-797
La Théorie des Réactions Nucléaires
Cours professé à Saclay (1955-56)
La théorie statistique des réactions nucléaires
J. Phys. Rad. 17 (1956) 510-515
Une formulation unifiée de la théorie des réactions nucléaires
Nucl. Phys. 4 (1957) 503-528
La fonction densité (strength function) dans la théorie statistique des réactions nucléaires
Nucl. Phys. 3 (1957) 137-152
La structure de la matière nucléaire
Comptes Rendus du Congrès International de Phys. Nucl. Interactions nucléaires aux basses énergies et structure des noyaux, Dunod (Paris, 1e 7-12 juillet 1958), p. 243
Sur la théorie des perturbations des états liés
Nucl. Phys. 6 (1958) 329-347
Sur la détermination de l'état fundamental d'un Système de particules
Nucl. Phys. 7 (1958) 451-457
Sur la détermination des premiers états d'un Système de fermions dans le cas dégénéré (avec J. Horowitz)
Nucl. Phys. 8 (1958) 91-105
Un développement du potentiel de Gibbs d'un Système quantique composé d'un grand nombre de particules (avec C. De Dominicis)
I Nucl. Phys. 7 (1958) 459-479
II Nucl. Phys. 10 (1959) 181-196
III Nucl. Phys. 10 (1959) 509-526
On the theory of imperfect Fermi gases
Proc. of the Intern. Congress on Many Particle Problems, Utrecht (June 13-18, 1960), Physica 26 suppl. (1960) 62-74
The Structure of Nuclear Matter
Proc. Nucl. Structure (Bromley and Vogt) Kingston (Aug. 29 - Sept. 3, 1960)
Formulation de la mécanique statistique en termes de nombres d'occupation (avec R. Balian, C. De Dominicis)
I Nucl. Phys. 25 (1961) 529-567
II Nucl. Phys. 27 (1961) 294-322
The Canonical Form of an Antisymmetric Tensor and its Application to the Theory of Superconductivity
Nucl. Phys. 39 (1962) 95-106
Lectures on Nuclear Many-Body Problem
Course given at the Tata Institute, Bombay (1964)
Author Index
Volume 2
Table des Matières - Table of Contents
Classement par Sujets - Classification of Contents
Diagram Expansions in Quantum Statistical Mechanics
Studies in Statistical Mechanics, J. De Boer and G. E. Uhlenbeck, eds. (North-Holland, Amsterdam) 3 (1965) 1-211
Impurities in Isobaric Analogue States
Phys. Lett. 12 (1964) 22-24
Diagram Renormahzation, Variational Principles and the Infinite-Dimensional Ising Model
J. Math. Phys. 6 (1965) 554-572
Configuration Mixing in the Continuum and Nuclear Reactions
I Phys. Lett. 16 (1965) 62-64
II Phys. Lett. 18 (1965) 58-61
An Introduction to the Many-body Theory of Nuclear Reactions
Enrico Fermi Summer School XXXVI, Varenna (Academic Press, 1965), p. 394
Gross Structures in Nuclear Reactions
Heidelberg Conference on Recent Progress in Nuclear Physics with Tandems, ed. W. Hering (July 1966), session 2, pp. 1-17
Excitation of Simple Particle-hole Configurations in the Residual Nucleus
Progress in Nuclear Physics 10 (1968) 77-115
Statistical Theory of Nuclear Reactions as a Communication Problem
I General Method
II Constant and one-level resonating amplitude
Statistical Distributions for Random Nuclear Hamiltonians
Conférence de Kyoto, Sept. 1968; Proc. Int. Conf. on Statistical Mechanics, J. Phys. Soc. Jap. 26, Suppl. (1969) 57-60
Statistical Nuclear Theory
Ecole d'Eté des Houches 1968 - Physique Nucléaire - (Gordon and Breach, New York) pp. 303-411
Phénoménes Liés Aux Noyaux Composés
Colloque sur les Mécanismes des Réactions Nucléaires, J. Physique (1970) C2-24
On the Optical Model Potential for Deuterons
Phys. Lett. 33B (1970) 155-157
Distribution of Eigenfrequencies for the Wave Equation in a Finite Domain
I Three-dimensional Problem with Smooth Boundary Surface
II Electromagnetic Field. Riemannian Spaces
III Eigenfrequency Density Oscillations
Asymptotic Evaluation of the Green's Functions for Large Quantum Numbers
De-Shalit Memorial Volume, Ann. Phys. 63 (1971) 592-606
Solution of the Schrödinger Equation in Terms of Classical Paths
Ann. Phys. 85 (1974) 514-545
Concluding Remarks of the Heavy Ion Symposium (Saclay, September 1971)
J. Physique, C6, 32 (1971) 299-308
Author Index
