Claude Bloch: Scientific Works Oeuvre Scientifique covers the collection of scientific works of Claude Bloch. The book includes topics on field theories with non-localized interaction and notes on the symmetry properties of nuclear wave functions. It also covers theory of nuclear level density; the theory of imperfect fermi gases; the structure of nuclear matter; and the canonical form of an antisymmetric tensor and its application to the theory of superconductivity.

On Field Theories with Non-Localized Interaction

K. Danske Vidensk. Selsk. Mat. - Fys. 27, n. 8 (1952)

Notes on the Symmetry Properties of Nuclear Wave Functions Caltech Institute (1953)

Theory of Nuclear Level Density

Phys. Rev. 93 (1954) 1094-1106

Limites De la Polarisation d'un Système Atomique Soumis à un Champ Radioélectrique

J. Phys. Rad. 16 (1955) 785-797

La Théorie des Réactions Nucléaires

Cours professé à Saclay (1955-56)

La théorie statistique des réactions nucléaires

J. Phys. Rad. 17 (1956) 510-515

Une formulation unifiée de la théorie des réactions nucléaires

Nucl. Phys. 4 (1957) 503-528

La fonction densité (strength function) dans la théorie statistique des réactions nucléaires

Nucl. Phys. 3 (1957) 137-152

La structure de la matière nucléaire

Comptes Rendus du Congrès International de Phys. Nucl. Interactions nucléaires aux basses énergies et structure des noyaux, Dunod (Paris, 1e 7-12 juillet 1958), p. 243

Sur la théorie des perturbations des états liés

Nucl. Phys. 6 (1958) 329-347

Sur la détermination de l'état fundamental d'un Système de particules

Nucl. Phys. 7 (1958) 451-457

Sur la détermination des premiers états d'un Système de fermions dans le cas dégénéré (avec J. Horowitz)

Nucl. Phys. 8 (1958) 91-105

Un développement du potentiel de Gibbs d'un Système quantique composé d'un grand nombre de particules (avec C. De Dominicis)

I Nucl. Phys. 7 (1958) 459-479

II Nucl. Phys. 10 (1959) 181-196

III Nucl. Phys. 10 (1959) 509-526

On the theory of imperfect Fermi gases

Proc. of the Intern. Congress on Many Particle Problems, Utrecht (June 13-18, 1960), Physica 26 suppl. (1960) 62-74

The Structure of Nuclear Matter

Proc. Nucl. Structure (Bromley and Vogt) Kingston (Aug. 29 - Sept. 3, 1960)

Formulation de la mécanique statistique en termes de nombres d'occupation (avec R. Balian, C. De Dominicis)

I Nucl. Phys. 25 (1961) 529-567

II Nucl. Phys. 27 (1961) 294-322

The Canonical Form of an Antisymmetric Tensor and its Application to the Theory of Superconductivity

Nucl. Phys. 39 (1962) 95-106

Lectures on Nuclear Many-Body Problem

Course given at the Tata Institute, Bombay (1964)

Diagram Expansions in Quantum Statistical Mechanics

Studies in Statistical Mechanics, J. De Boer and G. E. Uhlenbeck, eds. (North-Holland, Amsterdam) 3 (1965) 1-211

Impurities in Isobaric Analogue States

Phys. Lett. 12 (1964) 22-24

Diagram Renormahzation, Variational Principles and the Infinite-Dimensional Ising Model

J. Math. Phys. 6 (1965) 554-572

Configuration Mixing in the Continuum and Nuclear Reactions

I Phys. Lett. 16 (1965) 62-64

II Phys. Lett. 18 (1965) 58-61

An Introduction to the Many-body Theory of Nuclear Reactions

Enrico Fermi Summer School XXXVI, Varenna (Academic Press, 1965), p. 394

Gross Structures in Nuclear Reactions

Heidelberg Conference on Recent Progress in Nuclear Physics with Tandems, ed. W. Hering (July 1966), session 2, pp. 1-17

Excitation of Simple Particle-hole Configurations in the Residual Nucleus

Progress in Nuclear Physics 10 (1968) 77-115

Statistical Theory of Nuclear Reactions as a Communication Problem

I General Method

II Constant and one-level resonating amplitude

Statistical Distributions for Random Nuclear Hamiltonians

Conférence de Kyoto, Sept. 1968; Proc. Int. Conf. on Statistical Mechanics, J. Phys. Soc. Jap. 26, Suppl. (1969) 57-60

Statistical Nuclear Theory

Ecole d'Eté des Houches 1968 - Physique Nucléaire - (Gordon and Breach, New York) pp. 303-411

Phénoménes Liés Aux Noyaux Composés

Colloque sur les Mécanismes des Réactions Nucléaires, J. Physique (1970) C2-24

On the Optical Model Potential for Deuterons

Phys. Lett. 33B (1970) 155-157

Distribution of Eigenfrequencies for the Wave Equation in a Finite Domain

I Three-dimensional Problem with Smooth Boundary Surface

II Electromagnetic Field. Riemannian Spaces

III Eigenfrequency Density Oscillations

Asymptotic Evaluation of the Green's Functions for Large Quantum Numbers

De-Shalit Memorial Volume, Ann. Phys. 63 (1971) 592-606

Solution of the Schrödinger Equation in Terms of Classical Paths

Ann. Phys. 85 (1974) 514-545

Concluding Remarks of the Heavy Ion Symposium (Saclay, September 1971)

J. Physique, C6, 32 (1971) 299-308

