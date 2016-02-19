Classical Dynamics of Particles and Systems
1st Edition
Description
Classical Dynamics of Particles and Systems presents a modern and reasonably complete account of the classical mechanics of particles, systems of particles, and rigid bodies for physics students at the advanced undergraduate level. The book aims to present a modern treatment of classical mechanical systems in such a way that the transition to the quantum theory of physics can be made with the least possible difficulty; to acquaint the student with new mathematical techniques and provide sufficient practice in solving problems; and to impart to the student some degree of sophistication in handling both the formalism of the theory and the operational technique of problem solving. Vector methods are developed in the first two chapters and are used throughout the book. Other chapters cover the fundamentals of Newtonian mechanics, the special theory of relativity, gravitational attraction and potentials, oscillatory motion, Lagrangian and Hamiltonian dynamics, central-force motion, two-particle collisions, and the wave equation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Matrices and Vectors
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Concept of a Scalar
1.3 Coordinate Transformations
1.4 Properties of Rotation Matrices
1.5 Matrix Operations
1.6 Further Definitions
1.7 Geometrical Significance of Transformation Matrices
1.8 Definitions of a Scalar and a Vector in Terms of Transformation Properties
1.9 Elementary Scalar and Vector Operations
1.10 The Scalar Product of Two Vectors
1.11 The Vector Product of Two Vectors
1.12 Unit Vectors
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 2. Vector Calculus
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Differentiation of a Vector with Respect to a Scalar
2.3 Examples of Derivatives —Velocity and Acceleration
2.4 Angular Velocity
2.5 The Gradient Operator
2.6 The Divergence of a Vector
2.7 The Curl of a Vector
2.8 Some Additional Differential Vector Relations
2.9 Integration of Vectors
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 3. Fundamentals of Newtonian Mechanics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Newton's Laws
3.3 Frames of Reference
3.4 The Equation of Motion for a Particle
3.5 Conservation Theorems
3.6 Conservation Theorems for a System of Particles
3.7 Limitations of Newtonian Mechanics
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 4. The Special Theory of Relativity
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Galilean Invariance
4.3 The Lorentz Transformation
4.4 Momentum and Energy in Relativity
4.5 Some Consequences of the Lorentz Transformation
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 5. Gravitational Attraction and Potentials
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Gravitational Potential
5.3 Lines of Force and Equipotential Surfaces
5.4 The Gravitational Potential of a Spherical Shell
5.5 A Final Comment
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 6. Oscillatory Motion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Simple Harmonic Oscillator
6.3 Damped Harmonic Motion
6.4 Forcing Functions
6.5 Forced Oscillations
6.6 Phase Diagrams
6.7 The Response of Linear Oscillators to Impulsive Forcing Functions
6.8 Electrical Oscillations
6.9 Harmonic Oscillations in Two Dimensions
6.10 The Use of Complex Notation
Suggested References
Problems 7
Chapter 7. Nonlinear Oscillations
7.1 Oscillations
7.2 Oscillations for General Potential Functions
7.3 Phase Diagrams for Nonlinear Systems
7.4 The Plane Pendulum
7.5 Nonlinear Oscillations in a Symmetric Potential - The Method of Successive Approximations
7.6 Nonlinear Oscillations in an Asymmetric Potential - The Method of Perturbations
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 8. Some Methods in the Calculus of Variations
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Statement of the Problem
8.3 Euler's Equation
8.4 The Brachistochrone Problem
8.5 The "Second Form" of Euler's Equation
8.6 Functions with Several Dependent Variables
8.7 The Euler Equations When Auxiliary Conditions Are Imposed
8.8 The δ Notation
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 9. Hamilton's Principle — Lagrangian and Hamiltonian Dynamics
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hamilton's Principle
9.3 Generalized Coordinates
9.4 Lagrange's Equations of Motion in Generalized Coordinates
9.5 Lagrange's Equations with Undetermined Multipliers
9.6 The Equivalence of Lagrange's and Newton's Equations
9.7 The Essence of Lagrangian Dynamics
9.8 A Theorem Concerning the Kinetic Energy
9.9 The Conservation of Energy
9.10 The Conservation of Linear Momentum
9.11 The Conservation of Angular Momentum
9.12 The Canonical Equations of Motion — Hamiltonian Dynamics
9.13 Some Comments Regarding Dynamical Variables and Variational Calculations in Physics
9.14 Phase Space and Liouville's Theorem
9.15 The Virial Theorem
9.16 The Lagrangian Function in Special Relativity
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 10. Central-Force Motion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Reduced Mass
10.3 Conservation Theorems — First Integrals of the Motion
10.4 Equations of Motion
10.5 Orbits in a Central Field
10.6 Centrifugal Energy and the Effective Potential
10.7 Planetary Motion-Kepler's Problem
10.8 Kepler's Equation
10.9 Approximate Solution of Kepler's Equation
10.10 Apsidal Angles and Precession
10.11 Stability of Circular Orbits
10.12 The Problem of Three Bodies
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 11. Kinematics of Two-Particle Collisions
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Elastic Collisions —Center-of-Mass and Laboratory Coordinate Systems
11.3 Kinematics of Elastic Collisions
11.4 Cross Sections
11.5 The Rutherford Scattering Formula
11.6 The Total Cross Section
11.7 Relativistic Kinematics
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 12. Motion in a Noninertial Reference Frame
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Rotating Coordinate Systems
12.3 The Coriolis Force
12.4 Motion Relative to the Earth
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 13. Dynamics of Rigid Bodies
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The Inertia Tensor
13.3 Angular Momentum
13.4 Principal Axes of Inertia
13.5 Moments of Inertia for Different Body Coordinate Systems
13.6 Further Properties of the Inertia Tensor
13.7 The Eulerian Angles
13.8 Euler's Equations for a Rigid Body
13.9 Force-Free Motion of a Symmetrical Top
13.10 The Motion of a Symmetrical Top with One Point Fixed
13.11 The Stability of Rigid-Body Rotations
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 14. Systems with Many Degrees of Freedom — Small Oscillations and Normal Coordinates
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Two Coupled Harmonic Oscillators
14.3 The General Problem of Coupled Oscillations
14.4 The Orthogonality of the Eigenvectors
14.5 Normal Coordinates
14.6 Two Linearly Coupled Plane Pendula
14.7 Three Linearly Coupled Plane Pendula — An Example of Degeneracy
14.8 The Loaded String
14.9 The Continuous String as a Limiting Case of the Loaded String
14.10 The Wave Equation
14.11 The Nonuniform String - Orthogonal Functions and Perturbation Theory
14.12 Fourier Analysis
Suggested References
Problems
Chapter 15. The Wave Equation in One Dimension
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Separation of the Wave Equation
15.3 Phase Velocity, Dispersion, and Attenuation
15.4 Electrical Analogies — Filtering Networks
15.5 Group Velocity and Wave Packets
15.6 Fourier Integral Representation of Wave Packets
15.7 Energy Propagation in the Loaded String
15.8 Further Comments Regarding Phase and Group Velocities
15.9 Reflected and Transmitted Waves
15.10 Damped Plane Waves
Suggested References
Problems
Solutions, Hints, and References for Selected Problems
Appendix A. Taylor's Theorem
Exercises
Appendix B. Complex Numbers
B.1 Complex Numbers
B.2 Geometrical Representation of Complex Numbers
B.3 Trigonometric Functions of Complex Variables
B.4 Hyperbolic Functions
Exercises
Appendix C. Ordinary Differential Equations of Second Order
C.1 Linear Homogeneous Equations
C.2 Linear Inhomogeneous Equations
Exercises
Appendix D. Useful Formulas
D.1 Binomial Expansion
D.2 Trigonometric Relations
D.3 Trigonometric Series
D.4 Exponential and Logarithmic Series
D.5 Hyperbolic Functions
Appendix E. Useful Integrals
E.1 Algebraic Functions
E.2 Trigonometric Functions
E.3 Gamma Functions
E.4 Elliptic Integrals
Appendix F. Differential Relations in Curvilinear Coordinate Systems
F.1 Cylindrical Coordinates
F.2 Spherical Coordinates
Appendix G. A Proof of the Relation Σµ χ 2µ = Σµ χ' 2µ
Selected References
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272818