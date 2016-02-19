Classical and Modern Control with Worked Examples - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267463, 9781483136547

Classical and Modern Control with Worked Examples

1st Edition

International Series on Systems and Control, Volume 2

Authors: Jean-Pierre Elloy Jean-Marie Piasco
eBook ISBN: 9781483136547
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136547

About the Author

Jean-Pierre Elloy

Jean-Marie Piasco

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.