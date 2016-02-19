Classical and Modern Control with Worked Examples
1st Edition
International Series on Systems and Control, Volume 2
Authors: Jean-Pierre Elloy Jean-Marie Piasco
eBook ISBN: 9781483136547
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 208
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136547
About the Author
Jean-Pierre Elloy
Jean-Marie Piasco
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.