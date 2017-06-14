Civil Aircraft Electrical Power System Safety Assessment
1st Edition
Issues and Practices
Description
Civil Aircraft Electrical Power System Safety Assessment: Issues and Practices provides guidelines and methods for conducting a safety assessment process on civil airborne systems and equipment. As civil aircraft electrical systems become more complicated, electrical wiring failures have become a huge concern in industry and government—especially on aging platforms. There have been several accidents (most recently battery problems on the Boeing 777) with some of these having a relationship to wiring and power generation.
Featuring a case study on the continuous safety assessment process of the civil airborne electrical power system, this book addresses problems, issues and troubleshooting techniques such as single event effects (SEE), the failure effects of electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS), formal theories and safety analysis methods in civil aircrafts.
Key Features
- Introduces how to conduct assignment of development assurance levels for the electrical power system
- Includes safety assessments of aging platforms and their respective Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS)
- Features material on failure mechanisms for wiring systems and discussion of Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) sustainment
Readership
Aerospace engineers, aircraft engineers, safety engineers, and civil aviation authorities concerned with safety of aircraft systems. Undergrad and postgrad aerospace engineering students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Safety management
3. Problems and Issues in Civil Airborne System Safety Assessment
4. Aircraft Functional Hazard Assessment
5. System Functional Hazard Assessment
6. Preliminary System Safety Assessment
7. Assignment of Development Assurance Levels
8. FMEA and FMES
9. Common Mode Analysis
10. System Safety Assessment
11. Formal Methods and their application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081007211
About the Author
Peng Wang
Dr. Peng Wang is the deputy director of civil aircraft airworthiness certification technology and management research center of CAAC, Associate professor of civil aviation university of China. Member of C919 Type Certification Board (TCB), ARJ21-700 type certification engineer. Master Degree in Safety Management (ENSICA, France). Seven years experience in system safety analysis, airborne electronic hardware research and certification. Leader of the several aviation safety projects funded by CAAC and MIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China).
Affiliations and Expertise
Civil Aircraft Airworthiness Technology and Management Research Center of CAAC, Civil Aviation University of China