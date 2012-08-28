CISSP Study Guide
2nd Edition
Description
The CISSP certification is the most prestigious, globally-recognized, vendor neutral exam for information security professionals. The newest edition of this acclaimed study guide is aligned to cover all of the material included in the newest version of the exam’s Common Body of Knowledge. The ten domains are covered completely and as concisely as possible with an eye to acing the exam.
Each of the ten domains has its own chapter that includes specially designed pedagogy to aid the test-taker in passing the exam, including: Clearly stated exam objectives; Unique terms/Definitions; Exam Warnings; Learning by Example; Hands-On Exercises; Chapter ending questions. Furthermore, special features include: Two practice exams; Tiered chapter ending questions that allow for a gradual learning curve; and a self-test appendix
Key Features
- Provides the most complete and effective study guide to prepare you for passing the CISSP exam—contains only what you need to pass the test, with no fluff!
- Eric Conrad has prepared hundreds of professionals for passing the CISSP exam through SANS, a popular and well-known organization for information security professionals
- Covers all of the new information in the Common Body of Knowledge updated in January 2012, and also provides two practice exams, tiered end-of-chapter questions for a gradual learning curve, and a complete self-test appendix
Readership
Computer and Information Systems Managers, Systems Administrators, Application Developers, Network Administrators, Security Managers, Security Analysts, Directors of Security, Security Auditors, Security Engineers, Compliance Specialists.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the authors
Lead Author
Contributing Authors
About the Technical Editor
Chapter 1. Introduction
Exam objectives in this chapter
How to Prepare for the Exam
Taking the Exam
Good Luck!
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Domain 1: Access Control
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Cornerstone Information Security Concepts
Access Control Models
Procedural Issues for Access Control
Access Control Defensive Categories and Types
Authentication Methods
Access Control Technologies
Types of Attackers
Assessing Access Control
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self-test quick answer key
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Domain 2: Telecommunications and Network Security
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Network Architecture and Design
Network Devices and Protocols
Secure Communications
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Domain 3: Information Security Governance and Risk Management
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Risk Analysis
Information Security Governance
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Domain 4: Software Development Security
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Programming Concepts
Application Development Methods
Object-Orientated Design and Programming
Software Vulnerabilities, Testing, and Assurance
Databases
Artificial Intelligence
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Domain 5: Cryptography
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Cornerstone Cryptographic Concepts
History of Cryptography
Symmetric Encryption
Asymmetric Encryption
Hash Functions
Cryptographic Attacks
Implementing Cryptography
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Domain 6: Security Architecture and Design
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Secure System Design Concepts
Secure Hardware Architecture
Secure Operating System and Software Architecture
Virtualization and Distributed Computing
System Vulnerabilities, Threats, and Countermeasures
Security Models
Evaluation Methods, Certification, and Accreditation
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Domain 7: Operations Security
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Administrative Security
Sensitive Information and Media Security
Asset Management
Continuity of Operations
Incident Response Management
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Domain 8: Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
BCP and DRP Overview and Process
Developing a BCP/DRP
Backups and Availability
DRP Testing, Training, and Awareness
BCP/DRP Maintenance
Specific BCP/DRP Frameworks
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Domain 9: Legal, Regulations, Investigations, and Compliance
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Major legal systems
Criminal, Civil, and Administrative Law
Information Security Aspects of Law
Forensics
Legal Aspects of Investigations
Important Laws and Regulations
Security and Third Parties
Ethics
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Domain 10: Physical (Environmental) Security
Exam objectives in this chapter
Unique Terms and Definitions
Introduction
Perimeter Defenses
Site Selection, Design, and Configuration
System Defenses
Environmental Controls
Summary of Exam Objectives
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
REFERENCES
APPENDIX: Self Test
Chapter 2, Domain 1: Access Control
Chapter 3, Domain 2: Telecommunications and Network Security
Chapter 4, Domain 3: Information Security Governance and Risk Management
Chapter 5, Domain 4: Software Development Security
Chapter 6, Domain 5: Cryptography
Chapter 7, Domain 6: Security Architecture and Design
Chapter 8, Domain 7: Operations Security
Chapter 9, Domain 8: Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning
Chapter 10, Domain 9: Legal, Regulations, Investigations, and Compliance
Chapter 11, Domain 10: Physical (Environmental) Security
Glossary
Index
Details
About the Author
Eric Conrad
Eric Conrad (CISSP, GIAC GSE, GPEN, GCIH, GCIA, GCFA, GAWN, GSEC, Security+), is a SANS-certified instructor and President of Backshore Communications, which provides information warfare, penetration testing, incident handling, and intrusion detection consulting services. Eric started his professional career in 1991 as a UNIX systems administrator for a small oceanographic communications company. He gained information security experience in a variety of industries, including research, education, power, Internet, and healthcare, in positions ranging from systems programmer to security engineer to HIPAA security officer and ISSO. He has taught more than a thousand students in courses such as SANS Management 414: CISSP, Security 560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, Security 504: Hacker Techniques, and Exploits and Incident Handling. Eric graduated from the SANS Technology Institute with a Master of Science degree in Information Security Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, GIAC GSE, GPEN, GCIH, GCIA, GCFA, GAWN, GSEC, GISP, GCED, Senior SANS instructor and CTO, Backshore Communications
Seth Misenar
Seth Misenar (CISSP, GPEN, GCIH, GCIA, GCFA, GWAPT, GCWN, GSEC, MCSE, MCDBA), is a certified instructor with the SANS Institute and serves as lead consultant for Context Security, which is based in Jackson, Mississippi. His background includes security research, network and Web application penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, regulatory compliance, security architecture design, and general security consulting. Seth previously served as a physical and network security consultant for Fortune 100 companies and as the HIPAA and information security officer for a state government agency. He teaches a variety of courses for the SANS Institute, including Security Essentials, Web Application Penetration Testing, Hacker Techniques, and the CISSP course.
Seth is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Information Security Engineering from the SANS Technology Institute and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Millsaps College, Jackson, Mississippi.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, GIAC GSE, GPEN, GCIH, GCIA, GCFA, GWAPT, GCWN, GSEC, Senior SANS instructor and Lead Consultant, Context Security, LLC.
Joshua Feldman
Joshua Feldman (CISSP), is currently employed by SAIC, Inc. He has been involved in the Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Information Assurance Education, Training, and Awareness program since 2002, where he has contributed to a variety of DoD-wide Information Assurance and Cyber Security policies, specifically the 8500.2 and 8570 series. Joshua has taught more than a thousand DoD students through his "DoD IA Boot Camp" course. He is a subject matter expert for the Web-based DoD Information Assurance Awareness-yearly training of every DoD user is required as part of his or her security awareness curriculum. Also, he is a regular presenter and panel member at the annual Information Assurance Symposium hosted jointly by DISA and NSA. Before joining the support team at DoD/DISA, Joshua spent time as an IT security engineer at the Department of State's Bureau of Diplomatic Security. He got his start in the IT security field with NFR Security Software, a company that manufactures Intrusion Detection Systems. There, he worked as both a trainer and an engineer, implementing IDS technologies and instructing customers how in properly configuring them.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, Vice President, IT Risk, Moody's Investments
Reviews
"Gives you everything you need and nothing you don't. One of the temptations you face as an author of a certification prep book or course is to include information that you feel is important, but not related to preparation for the certification. Eric Conrad has shown incredible discipline in keeping this book focused on preparing you to take the CISSP." --Stephen Northcutt, President, The SANS Technology Institute