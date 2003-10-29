Cisco Security Professional's Guide to Secure Intrusion Detection Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266696, 9780080476544

Cisco Security Professional's Guide to Secure Intrusion Detection Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
Paperback ISBN: 9781932266696
eBook ISBN: 9780080476544
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 29th October 2003
Page Count: 656
Description

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the worldwide leader in networking for the Internet, and its Intrusion Detection Systems line of products is making in roads in the IDS market segment, with major upgrades having happened in February of 2003.

Cisco Security Professional's Guide to Secure Intrusion Detection Systems is a comprehensive, up-to-date guide to the hardware and software that comprise the Cisco IDS. Cisco Security Professional's Guide to Secure Intrusion Detection Systems does more than show network engineers how to set up and manage this line of best selling products ... it walks them step by step through all the objectives of the Cisco Secure Intrusion Detection System course (and corresponding exam) that network engineers must pass on their way to achieving sought-after CCSP certification.

Key Features

  • Offers complete coverage of the Cisco Secure Intrusion Detection Systems Exam (CSIDS 9E0-100) for CCSPs

Table of Contents

Installation and Setup; Pervasive Network-based and Host-based protection; Real-Time Intrusion Detection; Response to Unauthorized Activity; Intrusion Alarms; Scalability; Remote Configuration Capability; Attack Database; User-Defined Signatures; Notification actions; Automatic Signature; Web-based embedded device management; IDS Anti-Evasion Techniques

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
Paperback ISBN:
9781932266696
eBook ISBN:
9780080476544

