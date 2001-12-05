Cisco AVVID and IP Telephony Design and Implementation
1st Edition
Description
Corporate demand for AVVID solutions is rapidly increasing - engineers will need this book
Cisco AVVID (Architecture for Voice, Video and Integrated Data), the latest development from Cisco Systems, is redefining the way businesses communicate. AVVID allows businesses to transmit voice, data, and video over a single integrated architecture called a "multiservice" or "converged" network.
Cisco AVVID Design and Implementation is designed to be a complete desk-reference for network administrators and engineers responsible for a complicated AVVID network. Covering history, protocols, hardware, servers, switches, bridges, routers, and discussions about implementation issues, realities of cost, requirements and network limitations. Engineers will learn how to design and build a comprehensive Cisco AVVID network infrastructure.
Key Features
- Follows on from the successful Configuring Cisco AVVID
- Cisco engineers and other IT professionals will find this an indispensable guide when implementing AVVID
- Author is Systems Engineer at Cisco
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 5th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476537
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994831
About the Author
Wayne Lawson
Wayne A. Lawson II (CCIE # 5244) currently with iPexpert, Inc., formerly a Systems Engineer with Cisco Systems in Southfield, Michigan. With over 9 years of experience in the IT industry, his certifications include the Cisco CCIE, CCNA, & CCDA, Nortel Networks NNCSE, Certified Network Expert (CNX) Ethernet, Microsoft MCSE, Novell CNE, and Banyan Systems CBE. His core area of expertise is in the Routed Wide Area Network (WAN) arena as well as the Campus Switching arena.