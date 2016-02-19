Circumventricular Organs and Brain Fluid Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444814197, 9780080862163

Circumventricular Organs and Brain Fluid Environment, Volume 91

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Armin Ermisch Rainer Landgraf Hans-Joachim Ruhle
eBook ISBN: 9780080862163
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th August 1992
Page Count: 483
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
268.00
227.80
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080862163

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Armin Ermisch Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Biosciences, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany

Rainer Landgraf Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Biosciences, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany

Hans-Joachim Ruhle Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Biosciences, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.