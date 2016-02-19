Circumpolar Problems: Habitat, Economy, and Social Relations in the Arctic contains papers presented at the Symposium on Circumpolar Problems, organized by the Nordic Council for Anthropological Research and held on September 14-21, 1969 in Lulea, Sweden and Tromso, Norway. Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with some comparisons between Greenlanders and Lapps regarding their relationship to the inclusive society. Subsequent chapters discuss the urbanization, industrialization, and changes in the family in Greenland during the reform period since 1950; ""conservation"" and ""destruction"" of traditional culture; and socio-economical transformation and modern ethnical development of the inhabitants of the Siberian polar zones of the north-eastern regions. Other chapters explain the migrations from nomad to urban districts in Northern Sweden; division of the Lapps into tradition areas; variations of settlement pattern and hunting conditions in three districts of Greenland; cultural concept in the Arctic Stone Age; and transition from hunting to nomadic economy in Finnmark.

Table of Contents



Preface

Greenlanders and Lapps: Some Comparisons of Their Relationship to the Inclusive Society

A Program for Archaeological and Ecological Research of Prehistoric and Historical Material from Northern Sweden

I. Historical Background and Organization

II. The Cultural Concept in the North Swedish Stone Age

Urbanization, Industrialization and Changes in the Family in Greenland during the Reform Period since 1950

Sheep Rearing in South Greenland: An Analysis of the Present-Day Problems of Adaptation

"Conservation" and "Destruction" of Traditional Culture

Economic Opportunity and Cultural Viability among the Canadian Cree: A Strategy for Developmental Change

Socio-economical Transformation and Modern Ethnical Development of the Inhabitants of the Siberian Polar Zones of the North-Eastern Regions

Integration of Canadian Eskimo, Indians, and Other Persons of Native Ancestry in Modern Economic and Public Life: Evidence from Inuvik

Forms of Nenets Traditional Cultures

The Valuation of Welfare in Dispersed Settlements by the Central Organizations and by the Recipients

The History of Ancient Saams

The Migrations from Nomad to Urban Districts in Northern Sweden (Jukkasjärvi and Gällivare)

The Current Nativistic Movement in Alaska

The Tareormiut and the Nunamiut of Northern Alaska: A Comparison between Their Economy, Settlement Pattern, and Social Structure

The Snowmobile in Lapland—Its Economic and Social Effects

The Division of the Lapps into Tradition Areas

On the Variations of Settlement Pattern and Hunting Conditions in Three Districts of Greenland

The Cultural Concept in the Arctic Stone Age

Hunting-Ground and Settlement on the Problem of Transport

Reindeer Lapps: Ecology and Political Development

Some Trends of the Transition from Hunting to Nomadic Economy in Finnmark

