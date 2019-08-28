Circadian Rhythm Disorders , An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682268

Circadian Rhythm Disorders , An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Editors: Phyllis Zee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682268
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, with consulting editor Randolph W. Evans, will focus on Circadian Rhythm Disorders. Topics include, but are not limited to, Circadian biology, Genetic basis of circadian rhythms, Implication of circadian rhythm misalignment on sleep and health, Assessment of circadian rhythms, Circadian Rhythm sleep-wake phase disorders, Irregular sleep-wake rhythm sleep –wake disorder, Non-24 hour sleep-wake rhythm disorder, Shift Work Sleep Disorder, Challenging cases, and Future of circadian and sleep medicine.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682268

About the Editors

Phyllis Zee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.