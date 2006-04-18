CIMA Exam Practice Kit Organisational Management and Information Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Information Systems;Information Systems; Part; Operations Management ; Operations Management and Quality; Marketing;Managing Human Capital;Human Resources; Change Management; Pilot Paper
Description
CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.
CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Study Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.
CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass the new syllabus first time.
Key Features
- Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
- Practice applying and displaying knowledge so CIMA examiners can award you marks
- Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls
Readership
CIMA Students taking Organisational Management and Information Systems module
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 18th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080501512
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Walter Allan Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance lecturer and former CIMA examiner
About the Authors
Jaspar Robertson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge University