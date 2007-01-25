CIMA Exam Practice Kit Management Accounting Financial Strategy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750683906, 9780080546780

CIMA Exam Practice Kit Management Accounting Financial Strategy

3rd Edition

2007 Edition

Authors: Tony Graham
eBook ISBN: 9780080546780
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th January 2007
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Objectives of Organisations; Assessment; Dividend Policy; Sources of Finance; Stock Market Efficiency; Cost of Capital; Adjustments to WACC; Impact of Financing; Business Valuations; Merges and Acquisitions; Investment Appraisal; Risk in Investment Appraisal; Overseas Investments; Case Study Questions;Nov 06 Q&A

Description

CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Learning Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass first time.

Key Features

  • Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
  • The only practice material endorsed by CIMA
  • Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls

Readership

CIMA students and accountancy students taking Financial Strategy

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080546780

Tony Graham Author

TAG Training Limited

