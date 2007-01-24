CIMA Exam Practice Kit Management Accounting Decision Management - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750684033, 9780080546773

CIMA Exam Practice Kit Management Accounting Decision Management

3rd Edition

2007 Edition

Authors: Simon Dawkins
eBook ISBN: 9780080546773
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th January 2007
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

1 Relevant Costing 2 Linear Programming 3 Pricing 4 Breakeven Analysis 5 Product Mix Analysis and Joint Costs 6 Investment Appraisal 7 Advanced Investment Appraisal Techniques 8 Expected Values and Decision Trees 9 Costing 10 Learning Curves 11 Modern Philosophies 12 November 2006 Questions and Answers

Description

CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Learning Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass the new syllabus first time.

Key Features

  • Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
  • Practice applying and displaying knowledge so CIMA examiners can award you marks
  • Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls

Readership

CIMA students taking Management Accounting Decision Management

About the Authors

Simon Dawkins Author

CIMA/ACCA & Atc Lecturer

CIMA/ACCA & Atc Lecturer

