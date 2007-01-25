CIMA Exam Practice Kit Financial Accounting and Tax Principles - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750683944, 9780080546728

CIMA Exam Practice Kit Financial Accounting and Tax Principles

3rd Edition

2007 edition

Series Editors: Walter Allan
Authors: Colin Channer Mike Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9780080546728
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th January 2007
Page Count: 288
eBook format help

Table of Contents

Direct taxes;Indirect taxes; IASC; Role of external Auditors; Cash-flow statements;working capital ratios; Nov 2006 Q&A

Description

CIMA Exam Practice Kits consolidate learning by providing an extensive bank of practice questions. Each solution provides an in depth analysis of the correct answer and highlights why the alternatives are incorrect.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits are ideal for students studying independently or attending a tutored revision course. It supplements the Official CIMA Learning Systems and CIMA Revision Cards with a wealth of additional questions and material focused purely on applying what has been learnt to passing the exam.

CIMA Exam Practice Kits help students prepare with confidence for exam day, and to pass first time.

Key Features

  • Helps CIMA students to prepare and pass the new syllabus first time
  • The only Exam Practice material recommended by CIMA
  • Provides worked answers to fully explain the correct answer, and analysis of incorrect answers - helping CIMA students avoid common pitfalls

Readership

CIMA students taking Financial Accounting and Tax principles exams

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Walter Allan Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance lecturer and former CIMA examiner

About the Authors

Colin Channer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Tutor,London College of Management and Accounting

Mike Rogers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Brighton and Sussex College

