CIM – Mechanical Aspects

1st Edition

State of the Art Report

Editors: D. Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483145129
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 348
Description

CIM - Mechanical Aspects: State of the Art Report contains different points of view about computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM). This report is organized into three parts: invited papers, analysis, and bibliography. The invited papers part examines various mechanical aspects of CIM. The analysis part assesses the major advances and provides a balanced analysis of the state of the art in CIM. Bibliography compiles the most important published material on the subject of mechanical aspects of CIM.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Publisher's Note

Invited Papers

1 Honeywell Bull in Manufacturing Automation

2 The Ups and Downs in Implementing CIM

3 CIM - The next Five Years

4 CIM in an Assembly Plant

5 Unisys on CIM

6 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Intercompany Networks

7 CIM - A Business Impact

8 Manufacturing Automation Protocol (MAP) for Systems Integration

9 The Role of Geometric Solid Modeling in Integrating Design and Manufacture

10 DEC on CIM

Invited Paper references

Analysis

1 CIM - The Scope

2 CIM - Evolution and Background

3 CIM - The State of the Art

4 CIM - The Users

5 CIM - Planning, Implementation and Impact

6 CIM - Communications

7 CIM - The Future

8 CIM - Summary

Appendix 1: List of Business Areas and their Breakdown

Appendix 2: Glossary of Terms

Appendix 3: Exhibitions and Conferences 1988-1989

Bibliography

An Annotated Bibliography of CIM - Mechanical Aspects

Index

Subject and Contributor Index


About the Editor

D. Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medical Genetics, Academic Unit of Medical Genetics, St. Mary's Hospital, Manchester, UK.

