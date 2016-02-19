CIM – Mechanical Aspects
1st Edition
State of the Art Report
Editors: D. Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483145129
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 348
Description
CIM - Mechanical Aspects: State of the Art Report contains different points of view about computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM). This report is organized into three parts: invited papers, analysis, and bibliography. The invited papers part examines various mechanical aspects of CIM. The analysis part assesses the major advances and provides a balanced analysis of the state of the art in CIM. Bibliography compiles the most important published material on the subject of mechanical aspects of CIM.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Publisher's Note
Invited Papers
1 Honeywell Bull in Manufacturing Automation
2 The Ups and Downs in Implementing CIM
3 CIM - The next Five Years
4 CIM in an Assembly Plant
5 Unisys on CIM
6 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Intercompany Networks
7 CIM - A Business Impact
8 Manufacturing Automation Protocol (MAP) for Systems Integration
9 The Role of Geometric Solid Modeling in Integrating Design and Manufacture
10 DEC on CIM
Invited Paper references
Analysis
1 CIM - The Scope
2 CIM - Evolution and Background
3 CIM - The State of the Art
4 CIM - The Users
5 CIM - Planning, Implementation and Impact
6 CIM - Communications
7 CIM - The Future
8 CIM - Summary
Appendix 1: List of Business Areas and their Breakdown
Appendix 2: Glossary of Terms
Appendix 3: Exhibitions and Conferences 1988-1989
Bibliography
An Annotated Bibliography of CIM - Mechanical Aspects
Index
Subject and Contributor Index
About the Editor
D. Evans


