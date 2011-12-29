Chronic Pelvic Pain and Dysfunction
1st Edition
Practical Physical Medicine
Description
Edited by Leon Chaitow and Ruth Lovegrove, this clearly written and fully illustrated multi-contributor volume offers practical, comprehensive coverage of the subject area accompanied by a range of video clips. Covering all aspects of current diagnosis and management, this new book is suitable for physiotherapists, osteopathic physicians and osteopaths, medical pain specialists, urologists, urogynaecologists, chiropractors, manual therapists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and naturopaths worldwide.
"..a welcome addition to the library of any physiotherapist who encounters patients with pelvic pain." Reviewed by Anne Graham on behalf of Physiotherapy Practice and Research, October 2015
Key Features
- Offers practical, validated, and clinically relevant information to all practitioners and therapists working in the field
- Edited by two acknowledged experts in the field of pelvic pain to complement each other’s approach and understanding of the disorders involved
- Carefully prepared by a global team of clinically active and research oriented contributors to provide helpful and clinically relevant information
- Abundant use of pull-out boxes, line artwork, photographs and tables facilitates ease of understanding
- Contains an abundance of clinical cases to ensure full understanding of the topics explored
- Focuses on the need for an integrated approach to patient care
- Includes an appendix based on recent European Guidelines regarding the nature of the condition(s) and of the multiple aetiological and therapeutic models associated with them
- Contains a bonus DVD presenting film clips of the manual therapy, biofeedback and rehabilitation techniques involved
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Chronic Pelvic Pain & Associated Symptoms
- The Anatomy of Pelvic Pain
- Chronic Pain Mechanisms
- Psychophysiology and Pelvic Pain
- Gender and Chronic Pelvic Pain
- Musculoskeletal Causes and the Contribution of Sport to the Evolution of Chronic Lumbo-Pelvic Pain
- The Role of Clinical Reasoning in the Differential Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Pelvic Pain
- Multispeciality and Multidisciplinary Practice - a UK Pain Medicine Perspective
- Multispeciality and Multidisciplinary Practice - a US Physical Medicine Perspective
- Chronic Pelvic Pain and Nutrition
- Breathing and Chronic Pelvic Pain: Connections and Rehabilitation Features
- Biofeedback in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Chronic Essential Pelvic Pain Disorders
- Soft Tissue Manipulation Approaches to Chronic Pelvic Pain (External)
- Connective Tissue and the Pudendal Nerve in Chronic Pelvic Pain
- Evaluation and Pelvic Floor Management of Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndromes
- Practical Anatomy, Examination, Palpation and Manual Therapy Release Techniques for the Pelvic Floor
- Patients with Pelvic Girdle Pain – An Osteopathic Perspective
- Intramuscular Manual Therapy: Dry Needling
- Electrotherapy and Hydrotherapy in Chronic Pelvic Pain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 29th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050435
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702035326
About the Author
Leon Chaitow
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK
Ruth Jones
Dr Ruth Lovegrove Jones combines the disciplines of international research, writing and education alongside her role as a clinician. She is the author of over 20 peer reviewed articles and is a reviewer for a number of medical journals. She has given over 30 keynote or invited presentations at interdisciplinary meetings in 15 countries and provides professional education in pain, pelvic floor and movement sciences to medical and health practitioners. She has worked in private practice for the last 20 years, establishing a multidisciplinary clinic for pain management, sports medicine and pelvic floor rehabilitation working with elite athletes as well as the more sedentary type. She has a particular interest in chronic pain & the management of complicated pain patients who've "been there...done that". She was awarded a PhD from University of Southampton, UK working collaboratively with a team of urologists, physicists and engineers at Stanford University, California, USA to evaluate the dynamic function of the pelvic floor muscles in women using 2D ultrasound and novel image processing methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiotherapist and Lecturer: External Lecturer at Southampton University, UK; Former Research Specialist at Stanford University California, USA