Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. Gerard Criner and Dr. Bartolome Celli, is focused on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: COPD Pathogenesis; Epidemiology of COPD; Host, Gender, and Early Life Factors as Risks for COPD; Alpha One Antitrypsin Deficiency; Lung Function Testing; Assessing Symptom Burden; Chest Imaging in the Diagnosis and Assessment of the Patient with COPD; Biomarkers in the Diagnosis and Assessment of COPD; Asthma/COPD Overlap; Multimorbidity in the Patient with COPD; Definition Causes, Pathogenesis, and Consequences of Exacerbations; Treatment of Acute Exacerbations; Prevention of Exacerbations; Bronchodilators; Benefits and Risks of Inhaled Corticosteroids in COPD; Systemic Medications; Smoking Cessation/Vaccinations; Pulmonary Rehabilitation; Oxygen Therapy/Noninvasive Ventilation; and Interventional and Surgical Therapies for COPD.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323683043
About the Editors
Gerard Criner
Bartolome Celli
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Professor of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA
