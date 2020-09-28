COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323683043

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-3

1st Edition

Editors: Gerard Criner Bartolome Celli
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323683043
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. Gerard Criner and Dr. Bartolome Celli, is focused on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: COPD Pathogenesis; Epidemiology of COPD; Host, Gender, and Early Life Factors as Risks for COPD; Alpha One Antitrypsin Deficiency; Lung Function Testing; Assessing Symptom Burden; Chest Imaging in the Diagnosis and Assessment of the Patient with COPD; Biomarkers in the Diagnosis and Assessment of COPD; Asthma/COPD Overlap; Multimorbidity in the Patient with COPD; Definition Causes, Pathogenesis, and Consequences of Exacerbations; Treatment of Acute Exacerbations; Prevention of Exacerbations; Bronchodilators; Benefits and Risks of Inhaled Corticosteroids in COPD; Systemic Medications; Smoking Cessation/Vaccinations; Pulmonary Rehabilitation; Oxygen Therapy/Noninvasive Ventilation; and Interventional and Surgical Therapies for COPD.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323683043

About the Editors

Gerard Criner

Bartolome Celli

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Professor of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.