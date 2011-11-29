Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-5
1st Edition
Authors: Daniel DeAngelo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725308
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2011
Description
Dr. DeAngelo has assembled top experts to write state-of-the art reviews on the management of chronic myelogenous leukemia. Some of the articles that will be of most interest to readers include: Hurdles Toward a Cure for CML: The CML Stem Cell; The biology of CML progression: Who, what, where, and why?; Chronic Myeloid Leukemia – Mechanisms of Resistance and Treatment; BCR-ABL mutations in CML; Selection of therapy: Rational Decisions Based on Molecular Events; Chronic myelogenous leukemia: Role of stem cell transplant in the Imatinib era; Portal Vein Thrombosis and Budd Chiari Syndrome.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725308
About the Authors
Daniel DeAngelo Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.