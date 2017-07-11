Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations

Section 1: Introduction

1. Introduction

Section 2: Burden of Disease: Prevalence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developed countries

2. Canada

John W. Stanifer, Anna Mathew, Kajiru Gad Kilonzo, Karen Yeates

3. Prevalence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developed countries-United States

Robert Nee and Lawrence Y. Agodoa

4. Chronic kidney disease in China

Luxia Zhang and Zuo Li

Section 3: Burden of disease: Prevalence and incidence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developing countries

5. Integration of Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention into the Uruguayan National Programme for Noncommunicable Diseases

Laura Solá

6. Prevalence of chronic kidney disease and associated risk factors in Cuba

Raúl Herrera Valdés, Miguel Almaguer López , José A. Chipi Cabrera, Jorge F. Pérez-Oliva Díaz,

Section 4: Disparities in ESRD among disadvantaged populations

7. ESRD among indigenous populations in Canada

Susan Samuel, Brenda Hemmelgarn, Manish Sood and Marcello Tonelli

8. Racial differences in kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in the USA

Robert Nee and Lawrence Y. Agodoa

9. ESRD in Mexico

Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Hector Garcia-Bejarano, Hugo Breien-Coronado, Gustavo Perez-Cortes, Leonardo Pazarin-Villaseñor, Librado de la Torre-Campos, Luz Alcantar-Vallin

10. End stage renal disease in Latin America

Maria Carlota González-Bedat, Guillermo Rosa-Diez and Ana Maria Cusumano

11. Kidney Disease in Ethnic Minority Populations in the United Kingdom

Gavin Dreyer and Fergus Caskey

12. End-Stage Renal Disease in the Middle East

Faissal A.M. Shaheen

13. End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) in Egypt and North Africa

Rashad S. Barsoum

14. End Stage Renal Disease in Sub-Saharan Africa

Saraladevi Naicker and Gloria Ashuntantang

15. Kidney Disease in South Asia

Vivek Kumar, Vivekanand Jha

16. ESRD in South-East Asia

Sydney C.W. Tang

17. Kidney Disease in Maori and Pacific people in New Zealand

John F Collins, Viliame Tutone and Curtis Walker

18. Kidney Disease among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia

Stephen McDonald and Wendy Hoy

Section 5: Current view on risk factors

19. Current view on CKD risk factors: Traditional, non-communicable diseases: diabetes, hypertension, and obesity

Keith C. Norris, Williams SF, Nicholas SB, Lawrence Y. Agodoa

20. Risk Factors for Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations – Communicable diseases, environmental factors, pollutants

Arogundade Fatiu Abiola

21. Poverty and Renal Disease

Deidra C. Crews

Section 6: Unique issues in kidney disease among disadvantaged populations

22. Mesoamerican Nephropathy or Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Origin

Ricardo Correa-Rotter

23. Prematurity, low birthweight and CKD

Wendy E. Hoy, Susan A. Mott and Jennifer L. Nicol

24. Hypovitaminosis D and Progression of CKD

Rajnish Mehrotra

25. Renal Care in an Unequal World: anthropological reflections

Ciara Kierans

26. Developing nephrology programs in low resource settings

Valerie A. Luyckx, Aminu K Bello and Saraladevi Naicker

27. Renal transplantation in low resource settings

S Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Mirza Naqi Zafar, Tahir Aziz, S A Anwar Naqvi, Zafar Hussain, Altaf Hashmi, Manzoor Hussain, Rehan Mohsin, Asad Shahzad Hassan, Fazal Akhtar, Ejaz Ahmed

28. Renal Transplantation, the Iranian Model

Mitra Mahdavi-Mazdeh and Alireza Heidary Rouchi

Section 7: CKD screening and prevention strategies in disadvantaged populations

29. Developing a Rational Approach for Chronic Kidney Disease Identification: Population Based vs. Targeted Screening Studies

Keith C. Norris, Nicholas SB, Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Lawrence Y. Agodoa

30. CKD screening in Mexico

Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Alfonso Gutierrez-Padilla, Raul Reyna-Raygoza, Carlos Rosales-Galindo, Margarita Ibarra-Hernandez, Karina , Renoirte-Lopez,

31. The role of primary health care professionals

Alfonso M. Cueto-Manzano, Héctor R. Martínez-Ramírez, Laura Cortés-Sanabria and Enrique Rojas-Campos

32. Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations

Roberto Tapia-Conyer, Héctor Gallardo-Rincón, Miguel Betancourt-Cravioto

34. Integration of Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention into Non-communicable Diseases Programs in Cuba

Miguel Almaguer López, Raúl Herrera Valdés, Jorge Pérez-Oliva Díaz, Orlando Landrove Rodríguez

35. Raising awareness. The World Kidney Day Initiative

Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Philip Kam Tao Li, Nestor J. Santiago-Hernandez, Gustavo Perez-Cortez and Jonathan S. Chavez-Iñiguez

