Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations
1st Edition
Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations investigates the increased incidence and prevalence of kidney disease in vulnerable populations world-wide. The volume explores the complex interactions of genetic, biologic, cultural and socioeconomic factors such as the environment, and specific health behaviors that seem to be responsible for a significant proportion of the health disparities in these communities. Each chapter is written by leading experts in the field and analyzes the prevalence and incidence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations across both developed and developing countries. In addition, each contribution analyzes differentiated risk factors and compares the disparities in access to screening, prevention strategies, treatment protocols and renal replacement therapies. Chronic Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations is essential reading for residents, fellows, clinicians and biomedical researchers working in nephrology, internal medicine, and epidemiology, especially those working in areas with high concentrations of disadvantaged populations.
- Presents a comprehensive account of both traditional and non-traditional risk factors for kidney disease
- Explores the mechanisms by which poverty increases the burden of kidney disease in these populations, barriers to access to renal health care, including renal replacement therapies, organ donation, and organ commercialization
- Offers the latest perspectives on outcomes in renal replacement therapies as well as prevention strategies
Residents, fellows, clinicians, and biomedical researchers in nephrology, internal medicine, and epidemiology
Section 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
Section 2: Burden of Disease: Prevalence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developed countries
2. Canada
John W. Stanifer, Anna Mathew, Kajiru Gad Kilonzo, Karen Yeates
3. Prevalence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developed countries-United States
Robert Nee and Lawrence Y. Agodoa
4. Chronic kidney disease in China
Luxia Zhang and Zuo Li
Section 3: Burden of disease: Prevalence and incidence of pre-dialysis kidney disease in disadvantaged populations in developing countries
5. Integration of Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention into the Uruguayan National Programme for Noncommunicable Diseases
Laura Solá
6. Prevalence of chronic kidney disease and associated risk factors in Cuba
Raúl Herrera Valdés, Miguel Almaguer López , José A. Chipi Cabrera, Jorge F. Pérez-Oliva Díaz,
Section 4: Disparities in ESRD among disadvantaged populations
7. ESRD among indigenous populations in Canada
Susan Samuel, Brenda Hemmelgarn, Manish Sood and Marcello Tonelli
8. Racial differences in kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in the USA
Robert Nee and Lawrence Y. Agodoa
9. ESRD in Mexico
Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Hector Garcia-Bejarano, Hugo Breien-Coronado, Gustavo Perez-Cortes, Leonardo Pazarin-Villaseñor, Librado de la Torre-Campos, Luz Alcantar-Vallin
10. End stage renal disease in Latin America
Maria Carlota González-Bedat, Guillermo Rosa-Diez and Ana Maria Cusumano
11. Kidney Disease in Ethnic Minority Populations in the United Kingdom
Gavin Dreyer and Fergus Caskey
12. End-Stage Renal Disease in the Middle East
Faissal A.M. Shaheen
13. End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) in Egypt and North Africa
Rashad S. Barsoum
14. End Stage Renal Disease in Sub-Saharan Africa
Saraladevi Naicker and Gloria Ashuntantang
15. Kidney Disease in South Asia
Vivek Kumar, Vivekanand Jha
16. ESRD in South-East Asia
Sydney C.W. Tang
17. Kidney Disease in Maori and Pacific people in New Zealand
John F Collins, Viliame Tutone and Curtis Walker
18. Kidney Disease among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia
Stephen McDonald and Wendy Hoy
Section 5: Current view on risk factors
19. Current view on CKD risk factors: Traditional, non-communicable diseases: diabetes, hypertension, and obesity
Keith C. Norris, Williams SF, Nicholas SB, Lawrence Y. Agodoa
20. Risk Factors for Kidney Disease in Disadvantaged Populations – Communicable diseases, environmental factors, pollutants
Arogundade Fatiu Abiola
21. Poverty and Renal Disease
Deidra C. Crews
Section 6: Unique issues in kidney disease among disadvantaged populations
22. Mesoamerican Nephropathy or Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Origin
Ricardo Correa-Rotter
23. Prematurity, low birthweight and CKD
Wendy E. Hoy, Susan A. Mott and Jennifer L. Nicol
24. Hypovitaminosis D and Progression of CKD
Rajnish Mehrotra
25. Renal Care in an Unequal World: anthropological reflections
Ciara Kierans
26. Developing nephrology programs in low resource settings
Valerie A. Luyckx, Aminu K Bello and Saraladevi Naicker
27. Renal transplantation in low resource settings
S Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Mirza Naqi Zafar, Tahir Aziz, S A Anwar Naqvi, Zafar Hussain, Altaf Hashmi, Manzoor Hussain, Rehan Mohsin, Asad Shahzad Hassan, Fazal Akhtar, Ejaz Ahmed
28. Renal Transplantation, the Iranian Model
Mitra Mahdavi-Mazdeh and Alireza Heidary Rouchi
Section 7: CKD screening and prevention strategies in disadvantaged populations
29. Developing a Rational Approach for Chronic Kidney Disease Identification: Population Based vs. Targeted Screening Studies
Keith C. Norris, Nicholas SB, Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Lawrence Y. Agodoa
30. CKD screening in Mexico
Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Alfonso Gutierrez-Padilla, Raul Reyna-Raygoza, Carlos Rosales-Galindo, Margarita Ibarra-Hernandez, Karina , Renoirte-Lopez,
31. The role of primary health care professionals
Alfonso M. Cueto-Manzano, Héctor R. Martínez-Ramírez, Laura Cortés-Sanabria and Enrique Rojas-Campos
Roberto Tapia-Conyer, Héctor Gallardo-Rincón, Miguel Betancourt-Cravioto
33. Integration of Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention into the Uruguayan National Programme for Noncommunicable Diseases
Laura Solá
34. Integration of Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention into Non-communicable Diseases Programs in Cuba
Miguel Almaguer López, Raúl Herrera Valdés, Jorge Pérez-Oliva Díaz, Orlando Landrove Rodríguez
35. Raising awareness. The World Kidney Day Initiative
Guillermo Garcia-Garcia, Philip Kam Tao Li, Nestor J. Santiago-Hernandez, Gustavo Perez-Cortez and Jonathan S. Chavez-Iñiguez
398
- 398
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
11th July 2017
- 11th July 2017
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128043820
- 9780128043820
9780128043110
- 9780128043110
Guillermo Garcia-Garcia
Dr. Garcia-Garcia is the President of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) and Co-Chair of the World Kidney Day Steering Committee; he is the former Chair of the Education Committee and member of the Latin American Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation Registry, both at the Latin American Society of Nephrology and Hypertension (SLANH). He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and current President of the Mexican Board of Nephrology. He is a former president of the Jalisco College of Nephrology, the Jalisco Medical Society, the National Mexican Association of Nephrologists, and Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Nephrology. He is a former councilor of International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and current Chair of the ISN Committee on Kidney Health in Disadvantaged Populations; he’s member of the ISN CKD Task Force, the Education Committee, and the Latin American, Dialysis and Ambassadors Program.
MD, FACP, FASN, Professor of Nephrology and Program Director of the Nephology Postgraduate Program, University of Guadalajara Health Sciences Center, and Chair of Nephrology at the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, Mexico. Chair, International Society of Nephrology Committee on Kidney Health in Disadvantaged Populations.
Lawrence Agodoa
As director of the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC), Dr. Agodoa led the development of the Institute’s Strategic Plan on Minority Health Disparities and he is responsible for monitoring its implementation. The OMHRC addresses diseases and disorders that disproportionately impact the health of minority populations and fosters the recruitment and training of minority biomedical investigators, who are currently in short supply. He also serves as director of the Minority Health Program in the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. He is the co-project officer of the End-Stage Renal Disease database, part of the United States Renal Data System, which provides national statistics on kidney disease. He oversees the Minority Organ Tissue Donation Program. He has co-authored more than 253 articles in peer-reviewed journals.
MD, Director of the Minority Health Research Coordination of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Bethesda, MA, USA. Member, International Society of Nephrology Committee on Kidney Health in Disadvantaged Populations
Keith Norris
Dr. Norris is an internationally recognized clinician scientist and health policy leader who has been instrumental in shaping national health policy and clinical practice guidelines for kidney disease. In addition to being board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, he is an American Society of Hypertension, Specialist in Clinical Hypertension. He presently serves as a member of the National Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Early Evaluation Program (KEEP) executive committee, the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) Medical Advisory Board, and the ESRD Network 3 Medical Review Board. He is also a member of the NIDDK-United States Renal Data System advisory board. He has co-authored over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 25 textbook chapters, and over 240 scientific abstracts. He currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of the international journal Ethnicity and Disease.
MD, PhD, FACP, FASN, Professor of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Co-Chair, International Society of Nephrology Committee on Kidney Health in Disadvantaged Populations