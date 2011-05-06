Chronic Intestinal Diseases of Dogs and Cats, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 41-2

Current, important information on chronic intestinal diseases of dogs and cats for all small animal practitioners! This issue will present articles on intestinal flora, clinical immunology of the intestine, IBD in dogs and cats, useful laboratory tests for diagnosis and management of chronic canine and feline enteropathies, ultrasound in the diagnosis of intestinal diseases, alimentary lymphoma, correlating clinical activity and histopathological assessment of lesion severity, protein-losing enteropathies, antibiotic responsive diarrhea, histiocytic ulcerative colitis, food intolerance and food allergy, idiopathic colonic disorders, and more!