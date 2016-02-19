Chromosome identification: Medicine and Natural Sciences
Chromosome Identification—Technique and Applications in Biology and Medicine contains the proceedings of the Twenty-Third Nobel Symposium held at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 25-27,1972. The papers review advances in chromosome banding techniques and their applications in biology and medicine. Techniques for the study of pattern constancy and for rapid karyotype analysis are discussed, along with cytological procedures; karyotypes in different organisms; somatic cell hybridization; and chemical composition of chromosomes. This book is comprised of 51 chapters divided into nine sections and begins with a survey of the cytological procedures, including fluorescence banding techniques, constitutive heterochromatin (C-band) technique, and Giemsa banding technique. The following chapters explore computerized statistical analysis of banding pattern; the use of distribution functions to describe integrated profiles of human chromosomes; the uniqueness of the human karyotype; and the application of somatic cell hybridization to the study of gene linkage and complementation. The mechanisms for certain chromosome aberration are also analyzed, together with fluorescent banding agents and differential staining of human chromosomes after oxidation treatment. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of biology and medicine.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Contents
Introductions
Scientific Impact of the Study of Fine Structure of Chromatids
Cytochemistry in Chromosome Analysis. Some General Remarks
Chromosome Banding Techniques
Surveys of the Cytological Procedures
Fluorescence Banding Techniques
Constitutive Heterochromatin (C-Band) Technique
Giemsa Banding Techniques
Application to the Normal Karyotype of R-Band and G-Band Techniques Involving Proteolytic Digestion
Immunofluorescent Studies of Chromosome Banding with Anti-Nucleoside Antibodies
Chromosome Banding Techniques
Surveys of Techniques for the Study of Pattern Constancy and for Rapid Karyotype Analysis
Procedures for the Study of the Reproducibility of Normal Mammalian Banding Patterns and for Analysis of Aberrant Chromosome Patterns
Computerized Statistical Analysis of Banding Patterns
Automated Analysis of Differentially Stained Human Chromosomes. A Review of Goals, Problems and Progress
Automatic Systems for Chromosome Identification
The Use of Distribution Functions to Describe Integrated Profiles of Human Chromosomes
Chromosome Banding Techniques
The Human Karyotype, Nomenclature
Chromosome Band Nomenclature—The Paris Conference 1971
Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine
Karyotypes in Different Organisms
Branched Chromosomes. An Alternative to the Hypothesis of Selective Endoreduplication
Autosomal Heterochromatin in Some Carnivores
Identification of Metacentric Marker Chromosomes in Mouse by Use of Banding Techniques
Chromosomal Evolution of Man and the Primates (Pan Troglodytes, Gorilla Gorilla, Pongo Pygmaeus)
The Karyotype and Chromosome Map of the Mouse
The Uniqueness of the Human Karyotype
Heterochromatin and Chromosome Structure
The Enhanced and Reduced Quinacrine Fluorescence Bands and Their Relationship to the Giemsa Patterns in Allium Flavum
Staining the Kinetochore in Plant Chromosomes
Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine
Somatic Cell Hybridization
Somatic Cell Hybridization in the Study of Gene Linkage and Complementation
Chromosome Identification in Chinese Hamster/Human Somatic Cell Hybrids
Miller, Analysis of Heterogeneity
The Limits of Recognition of Human Chromosomes in Hybrid Cells
Cell Fusion with Enucleated Cytoplasms
Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine
Medicine
The Identification of Whole Chromosomes or Parts of Chromosomes by the New Banding Techniques. Application of these Techniques to Certain Medical Problems
Cytogenetical and Clinical Aspects of Trisomy-8 in Bone Marrow
Chromosomal Aspects of Human Male Sterility
Chromosome Banding Techniques in Clinical Cytogenetics. Report of Four Cases Irresolvable by Conventional Methods
Trisomies of Chromosome No. 8
Chromosome Patterns in Tumors
Application of Fluorescence Analysis of Chromosomes in Clinical Cytogenetics
New Cytogenetic Technics Applied to a Series of Children with Mental Retardation
Studies On Spontaneous Abortions
Background for the Banding Patterns
Chemical Composition of Chromosomes
The Chemistry of the Eukaryote Chromosome
Background for the Banding Patterns
General Aspects on the Banding Techniques
On the Mechanisms for Certain Chromosome Aberrations
Correlates of Chromosomal Banding at the Level of Ultrastructure
Sequential Denaturation and Reassociation of Chromosomal DNA in Situ
Biochemical Mechanisms of Chromosome Banding and Color Banding with Acridine Orange
Fluorescence Chromosome Banding Patterns Produced by a Benzimidazole Derivative
Service of in Situ Nucleic Acid Hybridization to Biology
Comparative Methodology and Mechanisms of Banding
Fluorescent Banding Agents
Chemical Correlates of Chromosome Banding
Interactions between Acridines and DNA. A Key to the Understanding of Banding Patterns in Chromosomes
Observations on the Mechanisms of Giemsa Staining Methods
Differential Staining of Human Chromosomes after Oxidation Treatment
Concluding Remarks
Author Index
