Chromosome identification: Medicine and Natural Sciences

Chromosome Identification—Technique and Applications in Biology and Medicine contains the proceedings of the Twenty-Third Nobel Symposium held at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 25-27,1972. The papers review advances in chromosome banding techniques and their applications in biology and medicine. Techniques for the study of pattern constancy and for rapid karyotype analysis are discussed, along with cytological procedures; karyotypes in different organisms; somatic cell hybridization; and chemical composition of chromosomes. This book is comprised of 51 chapters divided into nine sections and begins with a survey of the cytological procedures, including fluorescence banding techniques, constitutive heterochromatin (C-band) technique, and Giemsa banding technique. The following chapters explore computerized statistical analysis of banding pattern; the use of distribution functions to describe integrated profiles of human chromosomes; the uniqueness of the human karyotype; and the application of somatic cell hybridization to the study of gene linkage and complementation. The mechanisms for certain chromosome aberration are also analyzed, together with fluorescent banding agents and differential staining of human chromosomes after oxidation treatment. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of biology and medicine.

Introductions

Scientific Impact of the Study of Fine Structure of Chromatids

Cytochemistry in Chromosome Analysis. Some General Remarks

Chromosome Banding Techniques

Surveys of the Cytological Procedures

Fluorescence Banding Techniques

Constitutive Heterochromatin (C-Band) Technique

Giemsa Banding Techniques

Application to the Normal Karyotype of R-Band and G-Band Techniques Involving Proteolytic Digestion

Immunofluorescent Studies of Chromosome Banding with Anti-Nucleoside Antibodies

Chromosome Banding Techniques

Surveys of Techniques for the Study of Pattern Constancy and for Rapid Karyotype Analysis

Procedures for the Study of the Reproducibility of Normal Mammalian Banding Patterns and for Analysis of Aberrant Chromosome Patterns

Computerized Statistical Analysis of Banding Patterns

Automated Analysis of Differentially Stained Human Chromosomes. A Review of Goals, Problems and Progress

Automatic Systems for Chromosome Identification

The Use of Distribution Functions to Describe Integrated Profiles of Human Chromosomes

Chromosome Banding Techniques

The Human Karyotype, Nomenclature

Chromosome Band Nomenclature—The Paris Conference 1971

Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine

Karyotypes in Different Organisms

Branched Chromosomes. An Alternative to the Hypothesis of Selective Endoreduplication

Autosomal Heterochromatin in Some Carnivores

Identification of Metacentric Marker Chromosomes in Mouse by Use of Banding Techniques

Chromosomal Evolution of Man and the Primates (Pan Troglodytes, Gorilla Gorilla, Pongo Pygmaeus)

The Karyotype and Chromosome Map of the Mouse

The Uniqueness of the Human Karyotype

Heterochromatin and Chromosome Structure

The Enhanced and Reduced Quinacrine Fluorescence Bands and Their Relationship to the Giemsa Patterns in Allium Flavum

Staining the Kinetochore in Plant Chromosomes

Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine

Somatic Cell Hybridization

Somatic Cell Hybridization in the Study of Gene Linkage and Complementation

Chromosome Identification in Chinese Hamster/Human Somatic Cell Hybrids

Miller, Analysis of Heterogeneity

The Limits of Recognition of Human Chromosomes in Hybrid Cells

Cell Fusion with Enucleated Cytoplasms

Applications of the Banding Techniques in Biology and Medicine

Medicine

The Identification of Whole Chromosomes or Parts of Chromosomes by the New Banding Techniques. Application of these Techniques to Certain Medical Problems

Cytogenetical and Clinical Aspects of Trisomy-8 in Bone Marrow

Chromosomal Aspects of Human Male Sterility

Chromosome Banding Techniques in Clinical Cytogenetics. Report of Four Cases Irresolvable by Conventional Methods

Trisomies of Chromosome No. 8

Chromosome Patterns in Tumors

Application of Fluorescence Analysis of Chromosomes in Clinical Cytogenetics

New Cytogenetic Technics Applied to a Series of Children with Mental Retardation

Studies On Spontaneous Abortions

Background for the Banding Patterns

Chemical Composition of Chromosomes

The Chemistry of the Eukaryote Chromosome

Background for the Banding Patterns

General Aspects on the Banding Techniques

On the Mechanisms for Certain Chromosome Aberrations

Correlates of Chromosomal Banding at the Level of Ultrastructure

Sequential Denaturation and Reassociation of Chromosomal DNA in Situ

Biochemical Mechanisms of Chromosome Banding and Color Banding with Acridine Orange

Fluorescence Chromosome Banding Patterns Produced by a Benzimidazole Derivative

Service of in Situ Nucleic Acid Hybridization to Biology

Comparative Methodology and Mechanisms of Banding

Fluorescent Banding Agents

Chemical Correlates of Chromosome Banding

Interactions between Acridines and DNA. A Key to the Understanding of Banding Patterns in Chromosomes

Observations on the Mechanisms of Giemsa Staining Methods

Differential Staining of Human Chromosomes after Oxidation Treatment

Concluding Remarks

