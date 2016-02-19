Chromosomal Proteins And Their Role In The Regulation Of Gene Expression
1st Edition
Description
Chromosomal Proteins and Their Role in the Regulation of Gene Expression examines how chromosomal proteins take part in the regulation of gene expression. This book also looks at the variety of approaches that are used in studying the structural and functional properties of chromosomal proteins, particularly as they relate to the control of transcription.
This text is organized into 15 chapters and begins by analyzing the regulation of histone gene expression during the cell cycle and the role of non-histone chromosomal proteins in such regulation. The following chapters focus on the in vitro transcription of the globin gene in mouse fetal liver chromatin; the involvement of non-histone proteins in both positive and negative controls of gene activity; and the role of phosphorylated proteins as regulators of gene activity. The discussion then shifts to the phosphorylation state of non-histone proteins and its correlation with gene transcription; changes in nuclear proteins during embryonic development and cellular differentiation; and the manner by which histones are deposited onto replicating chromosomes. This book also explains the histone methylation, specific phosphorylation sites in lysine rich (H1) histone, and the separation and characterization of nuclear non-histone proteins by means of DNA columns.
This book is of interest to advanced undergraduate students, as well as to graduate students and researchers in genetics, cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Regulation of Histone Gene Transcription during the Cell Cycle by Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins
The In Vitro Transcription of the Globin Gene in Chromatin
Stimulation and Inhibition of Transcription In Vitro by Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins
Do Phosphorylated Proteins Regulate Gene Activity?
Direct Evidence for a Functional Relationship between Nonhistone Chromosomal Protein Phosphorylation and Gene Transcription
Changes in Nuclear Proteins during Embryonic Development and Cellular Differentiation
The Deposition of Histones onto Replicating Chromosomes
Analysis of Specific Phosphorylation Sites in Lysine Rich (H1) Histone: An Approach to the Determination of Structural Chromosomal Protein Functions
Histone Methylation, A Functional Enigma
Multiple Binding Sites for Progesterone in the Hen Oviduct Nucleus: Evidence That Acidic Proteins Represent the Acceptors
Chromatin Proteins: Electrophoretic, Immunological and Metabolic Characteristics
Protein Interaction with DNA in Chromatin
Chromatin Structure and Transcriptional Activity
Interactions of a Subclass of Nonhistone Chromatin Proteins with DNA
Use of DNA Columns to Separate and Characterize Nuclear Nonhistone Proteins
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155984
About the Editor
Gary Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE. FLORIDA