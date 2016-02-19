Chromosomal Proteins And Their Role In The Regulation Of Gene Expression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126647501, 9780323155984

Chromosomal Proteins And Their Role In The Regulation Of Gene Expression

1st Edition

Editors: Gary Stein
eBook ISBN: 9780323155984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chromosomal Proteins and Their Role in the Regulation of Gene Expression examines how chromosomal proteins take part in the regulation of gene expression. This book also looks at the variety of approaches that are used in studying the structural and functional properties of chromosomal proteins, particularly as they relate to the control of transcription. This text is organized into 15 chapters and begins by analyzing the regulation of histone gene expression during the cell cycle and the role of non-histone chromosomal proteins in such regulation. The following chapters focus on the in vitro transcription of the globin gene in mouse fetal liver chromatin; the involvement of non-histone proteins in both positive and negative controls of gene activity; and the role of phosphorylated proteins as regulators of gene activity. The discussion then shifts to the phosphorylation state of non-histone proteins and its correlation with gene transcription; changes in nuclear proteins during embryonic development and cellular differentiation; and the manner by which histones are deposited onto replicating chromosomes. This book also explains the histone methylation, specific phosphorylation sites in lysine rich (H1) histone, and the separation and characterization of nuclear non-histone proteins by means of DNA columns.
This book is of interest to advanced undergraduate students, as well as to graduate students and researchers in genetics, cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Regulation of Histone Gene Transcription during the Cell Cycle by Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins

The In Vitro Transcription of the Globin Gene in Chromatin

Stimulation and Inhibition of Transcription In Vitro by Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins

Do Phosphorylated Proteins Regulate Gene Activity?

Direct Evidence for a Functional Relationship between Nonhistone Chromosomal Protein Phosphorylation and Gene Transcription

Changes in Nuclear Proteins during Embryonic Development and Cellular Differentiation

The Deposition of Histones onto Replicating Chromosomes

Analysis of Specific Phosphorylation Sites in Lysine Rich (H1) Histone: An Approach to the Determination of Structural Chromosomal Protein Functions

Histone Methylation, A Functional Enigma

Multiple Binding Sites for Progesterone in the Hen Oviduct Nucleus: Evidence That Acidic Proteins Represent the Acceptors

Chromatin Proteins: Electrophoretic, Immunological and Metabolic Characteristics

Protein Interaction with DNA in Chromatin

Chromatin Structure and Transcriptional Activity

Interactions of a Subclass of Nonhistone Chromatin Proteins with DNA

Use of DNA Columns to Separate and Characterize Nuclear Nonhistone Proteins

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155984

About the Editor

Gary Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE. FLORIDA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.