Chromatography and Separation Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120449811, 9780080501123

Chromatography and Separation Science, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: Satinder Ahuja
eBook ISBN: 9780080501123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120449811
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th December 2002
Page Count: 262
Description

The basic objectives of this book are to: provide basic information on chromatography and separation science; show how simple extraction and partition processes provide the basis for development of chromatography and separation science; describe the role of chromatography and separation science in various fields; discuss the role of chromatography and separation science in development of new methodology; and present new evolving methods and how to select an optimum method.

Key Features

· The book covers the fundamental physical and chemical phenomena involved in separations · Provides a concise overview of the basics of transport phenomena and thermodynamics · Shows the importance of chromatography within separation science

Readership

Satinder Ahuja

Satinder Ahuja Author

Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.

President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA

