Chromatographic Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780127320526, 9780323161848

Chromatographic Systems

2nd Edition

Maintenance And Troubleshooting

Authors: John Q. Walker
eBook ISBN: 9780323161848
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1977
Page Count: 376
Description

Chromatographic Systems: Maintenance and Troubleshooting, Second Edition provides a clear and concise guide for chromatographic maintenance.

This book covers troubleshooting and repair procedures that can be utilized by both experienced and inexperienced chemists and technicians to reduce instrument down-time. This edition is divided into two parts. Part I focuses on liquid chromatography, which consists of an introductory chapter on principles, techniques, and utility, followed by specific chapters devoted to the individual systems comprising the total liquid chromatographic makeup. Gas chromatography is emphasized in Part II, introducing the basic theory and analyzing the systematic progression through possible malfunctions in various parts of the gas chromatograph.

This publication is a good source for chromatographers, scientists, chemists, and technicians interested in the maintenance and troubleshooting of chromatographic systems.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Acknowledgments

Part I — Liquid Chromatography

Chapter 1 Chromatographic Systems: Maintenance and Troubleshooting

Chapter 2 Solvent Delivery Systems

Purpose

General Design—Pulsed vs. Pulseless

Ideal Design

Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents, Changing Solvents,

Seals, Gaskets

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 3 LC Sample Introduction Systems

Purpose

General Design—Loop Injectors, Septa, Syringes, Dead-Volume

Ideal Design—Loop Injector, Dead-Volume

Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 4 LC Columns (Selection & Preparation), Column Ovens and Column Heaters

Selecting the Type of Separation—Liquid-Liquid, Liquid-Solid, Gel Permeation, Ion Exchange

Choice of Materials—Stainless Steel, Glass Fittings, Couplings

Methods Associated with Packing Columns

Column Assembly—Pre-Columns, Purge, Dead-Volume

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 5 LC Detection Systems

Purpose

General Designs—Refractive Index, Ultraviolet, Flame, Wire-Filament, Fluorimeter

Ideal Design

Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 6 Comprehensive Troubleshooting of LC Systems

Baseline Problems—Noise, Drift, Spikes, Stair-Stepping

Poor Peak Shapes

Loss of Resolution

Pump and Flow Problems

Other Problems

Part II — Gas Chromatography

Chapter 7 Introduction to Gas Chromatography

Chapter 8 Pneumatic and Sample Introduction Systems

Carrier Gas Filters

Pressure Regulators

Rotameters

Flow Controllers

Sample Inlet Systems

Gas Valves and Splitters

Flow Programmers

Routine Maintenance and Troubleshooting

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 9 Pyrolytic Inlet Systems

Requirements

Instrumentation

Comparison of Performance of Various Pyrolyzers

Troubleshooting

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 10 Gas Chromatographic Column Ovens and Temperature Controllers

Column Arrangements

Oven designs

Temperature Controllers and Programmers

Routine Maintenance

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 11 Gas Chromatography Detectors

Function

Terms and Formulas

Types of Detectors: Thermal Conductivity, Flame Ionization, Electron Capture, and Other Types of Detectors

Maintenance

Troubleshooting TCD, FID, ECD

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 12 Integral Electronics

Electrometers

TCD Electrical Circuits

Recorders

Integrators

Computer Linkups

Problems and Solutions

Chapter 13 Auxiliary Systems

GC Interfaces: I.R., U.V., M.S. Problems and Solutions

Chapter 14 Gas Chromatographic Comprehensive Troubleshooting

Baseline Problems: Drift,Noise, Zeroing, Cycling, Spikes

Distorted Peaks, Ghost Peaks, Others

Reproducibility Problems: Retention Time, Sensitivity Changes. Other Problems

Appendix A Cleaning of GC Detectors

Appendix B Care and Handling of Microsyringes

Appendix C Troubleshooting Clues from the Rotameter

Appendix D Troubleshooting of Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR) Heating Systems

Appendix E A Rapid Fault Isolation Method

Appendix F Gas Chromatographie Column Preparation

Appendix G Glossary of Terms and Formulas

Appendix H Packing and Installation Technique for G.C. Columns

Appendix I Conditioning of G.C. Columns

Appendix J Routine Maintenance of Your G.C.

Appendix K Gas Chromatography Operating Hints

Index

John Q. Walker

