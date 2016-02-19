Chromatographic Systems: Maintenance and Troubleshooting, Second Edition provides a clear and concise guide for chromatographic maintenance.

This book covers troubleshooting and repair procedures that can be utilized by both experienced and inexperienced chemists and technicians to reduce instrument down-time. This edition is divided into two parts. Part I focuses on liquid chromatography, which consists of an introductory chapter on principles, techniques, and utility, followed by specific chapters devoted to the individual systems comprising the total liquid chromatographic makeup. Gas chromatography is emphasized in Part II, introducing the basic theory and analyzing the systematic progression through possible malfunctions in various parts of the gas chromatograph.

This publication is a good source for chromatographers, scientists, chemists, and technicians interested in the maintenance and troubleshooting of chromatographic systems.