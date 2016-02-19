Chromatographic Systems
2nd Edition
Maintenance And Troubleshooting
Description
Chromatographic Systems: Maintenance and Troubleshooting, Second Edition provides a clear and concise guide for chromatographic maintenance.
This book covers troubleshooting and repair procedures that can be utilized by both experienced and inexperienced chemists and technicians to reduce instrument down-time. This edition is divided into two parts. Part I focuses on liquid chromatography, which consists of an introductory chapter on principles, techniques, and utility, followed by specific chapters devoted to the individual systems comprising the total liquid chromatographic makeup. Gas chromatography is emphasized in Part II, introducing the basic theory and analyzing the systematic progression through possible malfunctions in various parts of the gas chromatograph.
This publication is a good source for chromatographers, scientists, chemists, and technicians interested in the maintenance and troubleshooting of chromatographic systems.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Acknowledgments
Part I — Liquid Chromatography
Chapter 1 Chromatographic Systems: Maintenance and Troubleshooting
Chapter 2 Solvent Delivery Systems
Purpose
General Design—Pulsed vs. Pulseless
Ideal Design
Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents, Changing Solvents,
Seals, Gaskets
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 3 LC Sample Introduction Systems
Purpose
General Design—Loop Injectors, Septa, Syringes, Dead-Volume
Ideal Design—Loop Injector, Dead-Volume
Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 4 LC Columns (Selection & Preparation), Column Ovens and Column Heaters
Selecting the Type of Separation—Liquid-Liquid, Liquid-Solid, Gel Permeation, Ion Exchange
Choice of Materials—Stainless Steel, Glass Fittings, Couplings
Methods Associated with Packing Columns
Column Assembly—Pre-Columns, Purge, Dead-Volume
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 5 LC Detection Systems
Purpose
General Designs—Refractive Index, Ultraviolet, Flame, Wire-Filament, Fluorimeter
Ideal Design
Routine Maintenance and Cleaning-Solvents
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 6 Comprehensive Troubleshooting of LC Systems
Baseline Problems—Noise, Drift, Spikes, Stair-Stepping
Poor Peak Shapes
Loss of Resolution
Pump and Flow Problems
Other Problems
Part II — Gas Chromatography
Chapter 7 Introduction to Gas Chromatography
Chapter 8 Pneumatic and Sample Introduction Systems
Carrier Gas Filters
Pressure Regulators
Rotameters
Flow Controllers
Sample Inlet Systems
Gas Valves and Splitters
Flow Programmers
Routine Maintenance and Troubleshooting
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 9 Pyrolytic Inlet Systems
Requirements
Instrumentation
Comparison of Performance of Various Pyrolyzers
Troubleshooting
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 10 Gas Chromatographic Column Ovens and Temperature Controllers
Column Arrangements
Oven designs
Temperature Controllers and Programmers
Routine Maintenance
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 11 Gas Chromatography Detectors
Function
Terms and Formulas
Types of Detectors: Thermal Conductivity, Flame Ionization, Electron Capture, and Other Types of Detectors
Maintenance
Troubleshooting TCD, FID, ECD
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 12 Integral Electronics
Electrometers
TCD Electrical Circuits
Recorders
Integrators
Computer Linkups
Problems and Solutions
Chapter 13 Auxiliary Systems
GC Interfaces: I.R., U.V., M.S. Problems and Solutions
Chapter 14 Gas Chromatographic Comprehensive Troubleshooting
Baseline Problems: Drift,Noise, Zeroing, Cycling, Spikes
Distorted Peaks, Ghost Peaks, Others
Reproducibility Problems: Retention Time, Sensitivity Changes. Other Problems
Appendix A Cleaning of GC Detectors
Appendix B Care and Handling of Microsyringes
Appendix C Troubleshooting Clues from the Rotameter
Appendix D Troubleshooting of Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR) Heating Systems
Appendix E A Rapid Fault Isolation Method
Appendix F Gas Chromatographie Column Preparation
Appendix G Glossary of Terms and Formulas
Appendix H Packing and Installation Technique for G.C. Columns
Appendix I Conditioning of G.C. Columns
Appendix J Routine Maintenance of Your G.C.
Appendix K Gas Chromatography Operating Hints
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th August 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161848