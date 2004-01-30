Chromatin and Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes Part C, Volume 377

Functional Analyses of Chromatin Modifications in Yeast; Genetic Analysis of Chromatin REmodeling Using Budding Yeast as a Model; Introduction to Trx-G and Pc-G Genes; Genetic and Cytological Analysis of Chromatin-Remodeling Factors; Genetics Analysis of h1 Linker Histone Subtypes and Their Functions in Mice; The Use of Mass Spectrometry for the Analysis of Histone Modifications; Histone Modification Patterns During Gene Activation; Identification and Analysis of Native HAT Complexes; Histone Deacetylases: Purification of the Enzymes, Substrates, and Assay Conditions; Measurement of Mammalian Histone Deacetylase Activity; Analysis of Histone Phosphorylation: Coupling Intracellular Signaling to Chromatin Remodeling; Purification of Histone Methyltransferases from HeLa Cells; Global Proteomic Analysis of S. cerevisiae (GPS) to Identify Proteins Required for Histone Modifications; Purification of Sir2 Proteins from Yeast; Purification and Biochemical Properties of the Drosophila TAC1 Complex; Isolation and Chracterization of CHRASCH, a Polycomb-Cotaining Silencing Complex; Biochemical Analysis of Mammalian Polycomb Group Protein Complexes and the Identification of GEnetic Elements that Block Polycomb-Mediated Gene Repression; Purification and Functional Analysis of the Mammalian SWI/SNF-Family of Chromatin-Remodeling Complexes; Isolation and Assay of the RSC Chromatin-Remodeling Complex from Saccharomyces cerevisiae; DNA Translocation and Nucleosome Remodeling Assays by the RSC Chromatin Remodeling Complex; A Nucleosome Sliding Assay for Chromatin Remodeling Factors; Methods for Analysis of Nucleosomes Sliding by Drosophila NURF; Methods for Preparation and Assays for Xenopus ISWI Complexes; Functional Analysis of ISWI Complexes in Mammalian Cells; Preparation and Assays for Mammalian ISWI Complexes; Preparation and Analysis of the INO80 Complex; Assay of Z-DNA Induction by Chromatin Remodeling Factors; Immuno-Depletion and Purification Strategies to Study Chromatin-Remodeling Factors In Vitro; Transcription Through the Nucleosome by mRNA-producing RNA Polymeraes; Reconstitution and Transcriptional Analysis of Chromatin In Vitro; Techniques Used to Study Transcription on Chromatin Templates; Analysis of DNA Repair on Nucleosome Templates