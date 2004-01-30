Chromatin and Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes Part C, Volume 377
1st Edition
Functional Analyses of Chromatin Modifications in Yeast; Genetic Analysis of Chromatin REmodeling Using Budding Yeast as a Model; Introduction to Trx-G and Pc-G Genes; Genetic and Cytological Analysis of Chromatin-Remodeling Factors; Genetics Analysis of h1 Linker Histone Subtypes and Their Functions in Mice; The Use of Mass Spectrometry for the Analysis of Histone Modifications; Histone Modification Patterns During Gene Activation; Identification and Analysis of Native HAT Complexes; Histone Deacetylases: Purification of the Enzymes, Substrates, and Assay Conditions; Measurement of Mammalian Histone Deacetylase Activity; Analysis of Histone Phosphorylation: Coupling Intracellular Signaling to Chromatin Remodeling; Purification of Histone Methyltransferases from HeLa Cells; Global Proteomic Analysis of S. cerevisiae (GPS) to Identify Proteins Required for Histone Modifications; Purification of Sir2 Proteins from Yeast; Purification and Biochemical Properties of the Drosophila TAC1 Complex; Isolation and Chracterization of CHRASCH, a Polycomb-Cotaining Silencing Complex; Biochemical Analysis of Mammalian Polycomb Group Protein Complexes and the Identification of GEnetic Elements that Block Polycomb-Mediated Gene Repression; Purification and Functional Analysis of the Mammalian SWI/SNF-Family of Chromatin-Remodeling Complexes; Isolation and Assay of the RSC Chromatin-Remodeling Complex from Saccharomyces cerevisiae; DNA Translocation and Nucleosome Remodeling Assays by the RSC Chromatin Remodeling Complex; A Nucleosome Sliding Assay for Chromatin Remodeling Factors; Methods for Analysis of Nucleosomes Sliding by Drosophila NURF; Methods for Preparation and Assays for Xenopus ISWI Complexes; Functional Analysis of ISWI Complexes in Mammalian Cells; Preparation and Assays for Mammalian ISWI Complexes; Preparation and Analysis of the INO80 Complex; Assay of Z-DNA Induction by Chromatin Remodeling Factors; Immuno-Depletion and Purification Strategies to Study Chromatin-Remodeling Factors In Vitro; Transcription Through the Nucleosome by mRNA-producing RNA Polymeraes; Reconstitution and Transcriptional Analysis of Chromatin In Vitro; Techniques Used to Study Transcription on Chromatin Templates; Analysis of DNA Repair on Nucleosome Templates
DNA in the nucleus of plant and animal cells is stored in the form of chromatin. Chromatin and the chromatin remodelling enzymes play an important role in gene transcription.
- Genetic assays of chromatin modification and remodeling
- Histone modifying enzymes
- ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling enzymes
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, biophysicists
Carl Wu Author
National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
C. Allis Author
The Rockefeller University, New York, NY