Chromatin and Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827793, 9780080497136

Chromatin and Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes, Part A, Volume 375

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Wu C. Allis
eBook ISBN: 9780080497136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827793
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd January 2004
Page Count: 540
Table of Contents

Histone bioinformatics; biochemistry of histones, nucleosomes and chromatin; purification of defined chromosomal domains; HMGA proteins; molecular cytology of chromatin functions; RNA fish trap technique to analyze in vivo chromatin interactions; 3C technology

Description

DNA in the nucleus of plant and animal cells is stored in the form of chromatin. Chromatin and the Chromatin remodellng enzymes play an important role in gene transcription.

Key Features

Histone Bioinformatics Biochemistry of histones, nucleosomes and chromatin *Molecular cytology of chromatin functions

Readership

Molecular biologists, cell biologists, biochemists, physiologists, geneticists

About the Authors

Carl Wu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

C. Allis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Rockefeller University, New York, NY

