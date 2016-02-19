Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 3: Cholinesterases: A Histochemical Contribution to the Solution of Some Functional Problems covers the histochemical aspects of humoral and tissue cholinesterases, both inside and outside of the nervous system. This volume is composed of three part encompassing 14 chapters. The first part describes the link between cholinesterases and serum and between acetylcholinesterase and erythrocytes. This part also deals with the histochemical measurement of acetylcholinesterase activity in the erythrocytes or platelets of some mammalian species, with an emphasis on delineating the possible role of this enzyme in maintaining the integrity of these cells. The remaining two parts discuss the convergence of morphological, physiological, and biochemical research on tissue cholinesterases. These parts also describe the general features of the localization of cholinesterases at nerve-endings in tissues and organs. Histochemical investigations of tissular cholinesterases outside the nervous system, such as in smooth muscle fibers, are also presented. This book will be of value to physiologists, enzyme scientists and researchers, cell biologists, and histochemists.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Scope and Limitations of Histochemical Methods

2. Acetylcholine, Choline Acetylase and Cholinesterases

3. Choice of a Histochemical Technique

Part I: Humoral Cholinesterases

Chapter I: Plasmatic and Hepatic Cholinesterases

1. The Probability of a Hepatic Origin of Plasmatic Cholinesterases

2. The Dual Localization of Hepatic Cholinesterases

3. Hepatic and Plasmatic Cholinesterases and Assimilation of Food

Chapter II: Erythrocytic and Thrombocytic Acetylcholinesterase, the Hemopoietic Organs and the Placenta

1. Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Blood Cells

2. Erythroblastic and Megakaryocytic Acetylcholinesterase

3. Other Sites of Cholinesterases in Hemopoietic Organs

4. The Placenta and Maternal Contribution to the Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Fetal Blood Cells

5. Cholinesterases and Cellular Permeability

Part II: Tissue Cholinesterases in the Nervous System and Types of Localization at Nerve-Endings

Chapter I: Morphogenetic Study of Acetylcholinesterase in Nervous System and Skeletal Muscle

1. Early Biochemical Differentiation of Neuroblasts and Myoblasts

2. Evolution of Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Nerve Fibers during Development

Chapter II: Phylogenetic Study of Acetylcholinesterase in Nerve Fibers

1. Invertebrates

2. Vertebrates

Chapter III: Acetylcholinesterase in Peripheral Nervous System

1. Afferent Fibers and Sensory Nerve-Endings

2. Motor Fibers and Myo-Neural Junctions

3. Preganglionic Fibers and Orthosympathetic Ganglia

4. Preganglionic Sympathetic Innervation of Suprarenal Medulla

5. Parasympathetic Ganglia and Postganglionic Fibers

6. The Different Sites of Acetylcholinesterase Localization at Parasympathetic Nerve Endings

Chapter IV: Acetylcholinesterase in Central Nervous System

1. Central Cholinergic Transmission. Synaptic Localization of Acetylcholinesterase. Example: Anterior Horn Cells of Spinal Cord

2. Central Non-Cholinergic Transmission: Convergence of Cholinergic and Non-Cholinergic Fibers on the Same Cell. Example: Purkinje Cells of Cerebellar Cortex

3. Central Non-Cholinergic Transmission: Alternation of Non-Cholinergic and Cholinergic Neurons. Example: Retina and Optic Pathway

4. Types of Synaptic Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System

5. Systematic Description of Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System of Mammals

6. Inferences from Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System

Chapter V: Non-Specific Cholinesterase in Nervous System

1. Invertebrates

2. Vertebrates

Part III: Survey of Tissular Cholinesterases outside the Nervous System

Chapter I: Skeletal Muscle

1. Myo-Neural Junction

2. Musculo-Tendinous Cholinesterasic Apparatus

3. Electric Organ

Chapter II: Circulatory System, the Heart

1. Blood Vessels

2. Heart

Chapter III: Digestive System

1. Bucco-Pharyngeal Cavity and Salivary Glands

2. Pancreas

3. Alimentary Tract

Chapter IV: Respiratory System

Chapter V: Uro-Genital System

1. Urinary System

2. Male Reproductive System

3. Female Reproductive System

Chapter VI: Endocrine Glands and Thymus

1. Hypophysis

2. Epiphysis

3. Suprarenal Glands

4. Endocrine Pancreas

5. Thyroid and Parathyroids

6. Thymus

Chapter VII: Skin and Organs of Special Senses

1. Skin

2. Organ of Smell

3. Organ of Taste

4. Eye

5. Ear

6. Carotid and Aortic Bodies

Conclusion

References

Abbreviations in Plates

Author Index

Subject Index

