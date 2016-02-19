Cholinesterases
1st Edition
A Histochemical Contribution to the Solution of Some Functional Problems
Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 3: Cholinesterases: A Histochemical Contribution to the Solution of Some Functional Problems covers the histochemical aspects of humoral and tissue cholinesterases, both inside and outside of the nervous system.
This volume is composed of three part encompassing 14 chapters. The first part describes the link between cholinesterases and serum and between acetylcholinesterase and erythrocytes. This part also deals with the histochemical measurement of acetylcholinesterase activity in the erythrocytes or platelets of some mammalian species, with an emphasis on delineating the possible role of this enzyme in maintaining the integrity of these cells. The remaining two parts discuss the convergence of morphological, physiological, and biochemical research on tissue cholinesterases. These parts also describe the general features of the localization of cholinesterases at nerve-endings in tissues and organs. Histochemical investigations of tissular cholinesterases outside the nervous system, such as in smooth muscle fibers, are also presented. This book will be of value to physiologists, enzyme scientists and researchers, cell biologists, and histochemists.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Scope and Limitations of Histochemical Methods
2. Acetylcholine, Choline Acetylase and Cholinesterases
3. Choice of a Histochemical Technique
Part I: Humoral Cholinesterases
Chapter I: Plasmatic and Hepatic Cholinesterases
1. The Probability of a Hepatic Origin of Plasmatic Cholinesterases
2. The Dual Localization of Hepatic Cholinesterases
3. Hepatic and Plasmatic Cholinesterases and Assimilation of Food
Chapter II: Erythrocytic and Thrombocytic Acetylcholinesterase, the Hemopoietic Organs and the Placenta
1. Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Blood Cells
2. Erythroblastic and Megakaryocytic Acetylcholinesterase
3. Other Sites of Cholinesterases in Hemopoietic Organs
4. The Placenta and Maternal Contribution to the Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Fetal Blood Cells
5. Cholinesterases and Cellular Permeability
Part II: Tissue Cholinesterases in the Nervous System and Types of Localization at Nerve-Endings
Chapter I: Morphogenetic Study of Acetylcholinesterase in Nervous System and Skeletal Muscle
1. Early Biochemical Differentiation of Neuroblasts and Myoblasts
2. Evolution of Acetylcholinesterase Activity of Nerve Fibers during Development
Chapter II: Phylogenetic Study of Acetylcholinesterase in Nerve Fibers
1. Invertebrates
2. Vertebrates
Chapter III: Acetylcholinesterase in Peripheral Nervous System
1. Afferent Fibers and Sensory Nerve-Endings
2. Motor Fibers and Myo-Neural Junctions
3. Preganglionic Fibers and Orthosympathetic Ganglia
4. Preganglionic Sympathetic Innervation of Suprarenal Medulla
5. Parasympathetic Ganglia and Postganglionic Fibers
6. The Different Sites of Acetylcholinesterase Localization at Parasympathetic Nerve Endings
Chapter IV: Acetylcholinesterase in Central Nervous System
1. Central Cholinergic Transmission. Synaptic Localization of Acetylcholinesterase. Example: Anterior Horn Cells of Spinal Cord
2. Central Non-Cholinergic Transmission: Convergence of Cholinergic and Non-Cholinergic Fibers on the Same Cell. Example: Purkinje Cells of Cerebellar Cortex
3. Central Non-Cholinergic Transmission: Alternation of Non-Cholinergic and Cholinergic Neurons. Example: Retina and Optic Pathway
4. Types of Synaptic Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System
5. Systematic Description of Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System of Mammals
6. Inferences from Acetylcholinesterase Localization in Central Nervous System
Chapter V: Non-Specific Cholinesterase in Nervous System
1. Invertebrates
2. Vertebrates
Part III: Survey of Tissular Cholinesterases outside the Nervous System
Chapter I: Skeletal Muscle
1. Myo-Neural Junction
2. Musculo-Tendinous Cholinesterasic Apparatus
3. Electric Organ
Chapter II: Circulatory System, the Heart
1. Blood Vessels
2. Heart
Chapter III: Digestive System
1. Bucco-Pharyngeal Cavity and Salivary Glands
2. Pancreas
3. Alimentary Tract
Chapter IV: Respiratory System
Chapter V: Uro-Genital System
1. Urinary System
2. Male Reproductive System
3. Female Reproductive System
Chapter VI: Endocrine Glands and Thymus
1. Hypophysis
2. Epiphysis
3. Suprarenal Glands
4. Endocrine Pancreas
5. Thyroid and Parathyroids
6. Thymus
Chapter VII: Skin and Organs of Special Senses
1. Skin
2. Organ of Smell
3. Organ of Taste
4. Eye
5. Ear
6. Carotid and Aortic Bodies
Conclusion
References
Abbreviations in Plates
Author Index
Subject Index
