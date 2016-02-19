Chlorine: International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State-8 is a four-chapter book that covers available and estimated data on chlorine; estimation of the element's properties; the correlating equations for the element; and how the tabulated properties are calculated from chosen equation. The tables in this book give the volume, entropy, enthalpy, isobaric heat capacity, compression factor, fugacity/pressure ratio, Joule-Thomson coefficient, ratio of the heat capacities, and speed of sound as a function of pressure and temperature. Given in the tables as well are the pressure, entropy, internal energy, and isochoric heat capacity as functions of density and temperature, for the gas and liquid states from 0.025 MPa to 25 MPa at temperatures from 180 K to 900 K.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Figures

Tables in Text

Symbols

Units and Conversion Factors

Introduction

1. Experimental Results

1.1 Triple Point

1.2 Critical Point

1.3 Two-Phase Regions

1.3.1 Melting Curve

1.3.2 Saturation Curve

1.4 Single-Phase Region

1.4.1 Density

1.4.2 Speed of Sound

1.5 Recommendations for Further Experimental Work

2. Estimation of Properties

2.1 Saturation Properties Calculated from the Principle of Corresponding States

2.2 Single-Phase Properties Calculated from the Principle of Corresponding States

2.2.1 RρT

2.2.2 Isochoric Heat Capacity

2.2.3 Speed of Sound

2.3 Single-Phase PρT values Calculated from Deiters' Equation

3. Correlating Equations

3.1 Equation of State of the Real Fluid

3.2 Comparison of the Equation of State with Data

3.2.1 Triple Point

3.2.2 Critical Point

3.2.3 Saturation Curve

3.2.4 Single-Phase Region

3.3 Auxiliary Equations

3.3.1 Vapour Pressure

3.3.2 Saturated Densities

3.4 Ideal Gas Properties

3.4.1 Isobaric Heat Capacity

3.4.2 Entropy

3.4.3 Enthalpy and Internal Energy

4. Tentative Tables

4.1 Physical Constants

4.2 Construction of the Tables

4.2.1 Entropy

4.2.2 Enthalpy and Internal Energy

4.2.3 Isochoric Heat Capacity

4.2.4 Isobaric Heat Capacity

4.2.5 Fugacity

4.2.6 Speed of Sound

4.2.7 Joule-Thomson Coefficient

4.2.8 Second Virial Coefficient

4.2.9 Enthalpy-Pressure Coefficient

4.2.10 Saturation Properties

4.3 Limits, Use and Accuracy of the Tentative Tables

Acknowledgments

Appendix. Experimental results hitherto unpublished or inaccessible

References

Ideal Gas Properties

Table 1. Molar Isobaric Heat Capacity, Entropy and Enthalpy Temperature Range 180K to 900K

Zero-pressure Properties

Table 1. Isothermal Enthalpy-Pressure Coefficient, Second Virial Coefficient and Speed of Sound Temperature Range 180K to 900K

Single-phase Properties

Table 2. Molar Volume, Compression Factor, Molar Entropy and Enthalpy Isobaric Heat Capacity, Speed of Sound, Heat Capacity Ratio, Fugacity/Pressure Ratio and Isenthalpic Joule-Thomson Coefficient Temperature Range 180 K to 900 K Pressure Range 0.01 MPa to 25 MPa

Table 3. Pressure, Molar Entropy, Internal Energy and Isochoric Heat Capacity Temperature Range 180K to 900K Density Range 1 mol m-3 to 24000 mol m-3

Properties on the Saturation Curve

Table 4. Pressure, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Temperature Range Tt(172.17K) to Tc(416.956 K)

Table 5. Temperature, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Pressure Range Pt(0.001387 MPa) to Pc(7.9914 MPa)

Other Titles in the series



