Chipless RFID Reader Design for Ultra-Wideband Technology
1st Edition
Design, Realization and Characterization
Description
Chipless RFID Reader Design for Ultra-Wideband Technology: Design, Realization and Characterization deals with the efficient design of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) based embedded systems for chipless readers, providing a reading technique based on polarization diversity that is shown with the aim of reading cross-polarized, chipless tags independently from their orientation. This approach is valuable because it does not give any constraint at the tag design level. This book presents the state-of-the-art of chipless RFID systems, also providing useful comparisons. The international regulations that limit the UWB emission are taken into consideration, along with design guidance.
Two designed, realized, and characterized reader prototypes are proposed. Sampling noise reduction, reading time, and cost effectiveness are also introduced and taken into consideration.
Key Features
- Presents the design, realization and characterization of chipless RFID readers
- Provides concepts that are designed around a FPGA and its internal architecture, along with the phase of optimization
- Covers the design of a novel pulse generator
Readership
Researchers and industries on identification technologies such as Chipless RFID, chipped RFID, and barcode. Researchers and industries that develop UWB systems such as UWB Radar for self-driving car, and UWB short range communication
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Chipless RFID Technology
2. UWB Chipless RFID Reader: State of the Art
3. IR-UWB Chipless RFID Reader Design
4. Optimized IR-UWB Chipless RFID Reader
5. UWB Pulse Generator & Antenna design
6. UWB Chipless RFID Reading System Independent of Tag Orientation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th June 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027615
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482922
About the Author
Marco Garbati
Marco Garbati is a research fellow at the Grenoble Institute of Technology in France. His current research interests are in the field of the chipless RFID reader
Affiliations and Expertise
Grenoble Institute of Technology, France
Etienne Perret
Etienne Perret is an Associate Professor at the Grenoble Institute of Technology and a member of the Institut Universitaire de France. He conducts radiofrequency research on wireless communication systems, in particular RFID and chipless RFID.
Affiliations and Expertise
Grenoble Institute of Technology, France
Romain Siragusa
Romain Siragusa is an Associate Professor at the Grenoble Institute of Technology, France. He conducts research on radiofrequency, in particular leaky-wave antennas, RFID and chipless RFID.
Affiliations and Expertise
Grenoble Institute of Technology, France