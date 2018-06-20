Chipless RFID Reader Design for Ultra-Wideband Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482922, 9780081027615

Chipless RFID Reader Design for Ultra-Wideband Technology

1st Edition

Design, Realization and Characterization

Authors: Marco Garbati Etienne Perret Romain Siragusa
eBook ISBN: 9780081027615
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482922
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2018
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
168.14
142.92
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
102.00
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
168.14
142.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chipless RFID Reader Design for Ultra-Wideband Technology: Design, Realization and Characterization deals with the efficient design of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) based embedded systems for chipless readers, providing a reading technique based on polarization diversity that is shown with the aim of reading cross-polarized, chipless tags independently from their orientation. This approach is valuable because it does not give any constraint at the tag design level. This book presents the state-of-the-art of chipless RFID systems, also providing useful comparisons. The international regulations that limit the UWB emission are taken into consideration, along with design guidance.

Two designed, realized, and characterized reader prototypes are proposed. Sampling noise reduction, reading time, and cost effectiveness are also introduced and taken into consideration.

Key Features

  • Presents the design, realization and characterization of chipless RFID readers
  • Provides concepts that are designed around a FPGA and its internal architecture, along with the phase of optimization
  • Covers the design of a novel pulse generator

Readership

Researchers and industries on identification technologies such as Chipless RFID, chipped RFID, and barcode. Researchers and industries that develop UWB systems such as UWB Radar for self-driving car, and UWB short range communication

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Chipless RFID Technology
2. UWB Chipless RFID Reader: State of the Art
3. IR-UWB Chipless RFID Reader Design
4. Optimized IR-UWB Chipless RFID Reader
5. UWB Pulse Generator & Antenna design
6. UWB Chipless RFID Reading System Independent of Tag Orientation

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081027615
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482922

About the Author

Marco Garbati

Marco Garbati is a research fellow at the Grenoble Institute of Technology in France. His current research interests are in the field of the chipless RFID reader

Affiliations and Expertise

Grenoble Institute of Technology, France

Etienne Perret

Etienne Perret is an Associate Professor at the Grenoble Institute of Technology and a member of the Institut Universitaire de France. He conducts radiofrequency research on wireless communication systems, in particular RFID and chipless RFID.

Affiliations and Expertise

Grenoble Institute of Technology, France

Romain Siragusa

Romain Siragusa is an Associate Professor at the Grenoble Institute of Technology, France. He conducts research on radiofrequency, in particular leaky-wave antennas, RFID and chipless RFID.

Affiliations and Expertise

Grenoble Institute of Technology, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.