Chinese Economic Reform - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125870450, 9781483277189

Chinese Economic Reform

1st Edition

How Far, How Fast?

Editors: Bruce L. Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781483277189
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1988
Page Count: 242
Description

Chinese Economic Reform: How Far, How Fast? focuses on China's economic reform and tackles topics ranging from the reformed price system and the macroeconomic mechanism to the dual pricing system in industry. The rapid growth in money income and government deficit is also examined, along with the relationship between price level, money supply, and GNP. Agricultural reform and the shortcomings of China's banking system as a tool for monetary control are considered as well.

Comprised of 17 chapters, this book begins with an analysis of the impact of the two-tier plan/market system on the Chinese industry, followed by a discussion on the dual pricing system in the industry and money and price level determination in China. The reader is then introduced to China's macroeconomic policy and how it has been influenced by the reform process; money and the consumption goods market; and issues in the structural reform of agriculture. Subsequent chapters focus on the banking system; economic policy and income distribution; trade, employment, and inequality in post-reform China; and the stock-share system as an avenue for reforming the Chinese economy. Economic liberalization in China is also compared with that in India.

This monograph will be of interest to economists and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Introduction

The Impact of the Two-Tier Plan/Market System in Chinese Industry

The Dual Pricing System in China's Industry

Money and Price Level Determination in China

Macroeconomic Policy and Response in the Chinese Economy: The Impact of the Reform Process

Money and the Consumption Goods Market in China

Issues in the Structural Reform of Chinese Agriculture

Between Plan and Market: The Role of the Local Sector in Post-Mao China

China's Banking System: Current Status, Perspective on Reform

China's Economic Reforms in a Comparative Perspective

Economic Liberalization in China and India: Issues and an Analytical Framework

Economic Policy and Income Distribution in China

Reform: Results and Lessons from the 1985 CESRRI Survey

Trade, Employment, and Inequality in Postreform China

A Tentative Plan for the Rational Sequencing of Overall Reform in China's Economic System

Enlivening Large State Enterprises: Where Is the Motive Force?

The Stock-Share System: A New Avenue for China's Economic Reform

Arden House Conference on Chinese Economic Reform Participants

Critical Bibliography

Index

