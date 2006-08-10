China's Electronics Industry
China's Electronics Industry is a comprehensive and current report on the technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and infrastructure that have made China a major player in the electronics industry. Not only does it cover the past, present, and future of important electronic technologies, but also the pros and cons of conducting business in China. This is an important reference for any company planning a venture in China as well as those who have already taken their first steps. It will also be of great interest to researchers and policy makers who need to know more about the role of central government in promoting strategic industries and assisting national science and technology development. Much of the data contained in the report is from 2006.
No country has burst onto the economic scene as dramatically as China has in the past decade. It is the world's largest producer of many electronic products and has a leading edge semiconductor industry. This timely and comprehensive report from America's leading authority is a critical for anyone who is interested in working with China in the electronics field including business managers, academics, government institutes, foreign investors, as well as those who are interested in the past, present and future growth of China's Electronics Industry.
If you are thinking about doing business in china's electronics industry, you must have this book.
Chapter 1 General Information 1.1 Geography 1.2 Population and Ethnic Groups 1.3 Language 1.4 Religion 1.5 Education 1.6 Political Structure 1.7 Brief Overview of Modern Chinese History
Chapter 2 Economic Conditions and Policy 2.1 General Economic Conditions 2.2 International Economic Angst. 2.3 Foreign Economic Relations and Trade 2.4 Special Economic Zones 2.5 China's High Technology 2.6 Foreign Investment in China 2.7 Financial System 2.8 Fiscal Structure 2.9 Policy towards Cross-Border Mergers and Acquisitions 2.10 Evolution of Foreign Investment Project Catalogs
Chapter 3 China's Science and Technology 3.1 History of China's S&T Development 3.2 Overview of China's S&T Policies 3.3 China's R&D Expenditures 3.4 China's S&T Organizational Structure 3.5 China's S&T Infrastructure 3.6 China's Major S&T Development Programs 3.7 China's Major S&T Development Efforts and Achievements 3.8 Promoting Innovation and Creativity 3.9 Summary
Chapter 4 The Development of China's Electronics Industry 4.1 China's National Five-Year Development Plans 4.2 Government Organizations û The Ministry of Information Industries 4.3 Foreign Trade and Investment in China's Electronics Industry 4.4 Imports and Exports of Electronics Products 4.5 Major National Electronics Projects 4.6 Major Electronics Companies
Chapter 5 China's Semiconductor Industry 5.1 A Brief History of China's Semiconductor Industry 5.2 Semiconductor Production and Market Size 5.3 China's Current Semiconductor Industry 5.4 Major Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturers 5.5 Involvement of Foreign Capital and Technology 5.6 Intellectual Property Protection Issues 5.7 Challenges and Strategies
Chapter 6 Electronic Manufacturing Service Industries 6.1 China's Device-Level Electronic Packaging Industry 6.2 China's PCB Fabrication Industry 6.3 China's Printed Circuit Board Assembly Industry 6.4 Summary
Chapter 7 China Connectors, Cable Assemblies, and Backplanes 7.1 Connectors and Cable Assemblies by Design Type and Sector 7.2 Analysis of Connector Production in China 7.3 Analysis of Suppliers in China 7.4 Doing Business in China 7.5 Major Customers in China 7.6 Leading EMS / ODM Companies 7.7 Manufacturing Processes in China
Chapter 8 Computers 8.1 China's Computer Market 8.2 Major Domestic Computer Manufacturers 8.3 Major Foreign Competitors 8.4 China's Super Computers
Chapter 9 The Telecommunications Industry 9.1 Overview of China's Telecom Industry 9.2 Related Government Organizations and Regulations 9.3 Fixed-line Business 9.4 Mobile Communications Business 9.5 Development of the Backbone Transfer Network 9.6 China's Telecommunications Operators 9.7 China's Telecom Equipment Manufacturers 9.8 Challenges and Prospects
Chapter 10 Other Electronics Industries 10.1 China's TV Industry 10.2 China's DVD Industry 10.3 China's Cellular Phone Industry 10.4 China's Automotive Electronics Industry 10.5 China's Avionics Electronics Industry 10.6 The Medical Electronics Industry in China 10.7 China's Military Electronics Industry 10.8 China's Space Electronics Industry
Chapter 11 The Software Industry in China 11.1 Overview of Software Industry Development in China 11.2 Policy of China's Software Industry 11.3 Central Government Preferential Policies for the Software Industry in the Areas of Finance and Tax 11.4 Software Education and Training 11.5 Software Technology Research 11.6 Investment 11.7 Legal Protection 11.8 Outsourcing of Software and IT Service to China 11.9 Accomplishments of the Chinese Software Industry 11.10 Potential of the Chinese Software Industry
Chapter 12 Conducting Business in China 12.1 The Advantages 12.2 The Cons 12.3 Summary
ô...an essential guide for anyone considering moving their operations or outsourcing to China.ö - David Humphrey, Principal Engineer, M&PE Staff, Honeywell Aero-Tucson