China and India - 1st Edition

China and India

1st Edition

Opportunities and Threats for the Global Software Industry

Authors: John McManus Mingzhi Li Deependra Moitra
eBook ISBN: 9781780632346
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341581
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2007
Page Count: 188
Table of Contents

The global software industry; China: A PESTEL analysis; India: a PESTEL analysis; China versus India – a SWOT perspective; Segmentation within the global software industry; Interrelationships in China and India’s software industries; Competitive position strategy; Pursuing competitive strategies; Marketing and customer-oriented strategies.

Description

In the last 30 years, the world’s software industry has been developing rapidly and the landscape has also been changing dramatically. It is no longer predominately controlled by the developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. This book examines the competitive and strategic issues faced by China and India through a political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal analysis. The book reviews their competitive strengths and weaknesses and the potential risks for organisations looking to expand or invest resources in these two countries. The book also looks at the market strategies of both countries in a global context and identifies the critical success factors that have enabled China and India to gain competitive advantage in their respective markets. Importantly, the book examines the threats that these two countries pose to other countries looking to expand their presence in the global software markets. This book helps practitioners and business managers who are responsible for a firm’s strategy or investment resources to grasp and understand the complexities and challenges faced by those organisations looking to expand their operations in these countries.

Key Features

  • Written from a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field of global strategy and software engineering
  • Draws on the authors wide-ranging practical experience of working with some of the worlds leading global service providers on major strategy development and service provision
  • Provides practical guidance to real-world problems in the global software industry

Readership

Practitioners and business managers who are responsible for a firm's strategy or investment resources

About the Authors

John McManus Author

John McManus, PhD is based at the University of Lincoln (UK).

Mingzhi Li Author

Mingzhi Li is an Associate Professor of Economics at the School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University, P. R. China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tsinghua University, China

Deependra Moitra Author

Deependra Moitra is a senior corporate executive at one of India’s leading global IT consulting and services companies.

