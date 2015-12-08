Children Learn by Observing and Contributing to Family and Community Endeavors: A Cultural Paradigm, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: A Cultural Paradigm—Learning by Observing and Pitching In
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Are Key Features of Learning by Observing and Pitching In?
- 3 The Chapters of This Volume Deepen Understanding of LOPI’s Facets 1–6
- 4 Facet 7. Assessment
- 5 The Power of Paradigms
- Acknowledgments
- Section I: Children Observing And Pitching In
- Chapter Two: Collaborative Work or Individual Chores: The Role of Family Social Organization in Children's Learning to Collaborate and Develop Initiative
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cultural Variations in Child Collaboration at Home and in Community Endeavors
- 3 Family Activities in Cherán and Guadalajara
- 4 Collaboration in Family Work Among the P’urhépecha Families from Cherán
- 5 Cosmopolitan Children's Involvement in Work at Home
- 6 Initiative, Autonomy, and Learning in Collaboration
- 7 Generating Collaboration, Initiative, and Considerateness by Working Together
- 8 Chores as an Individual Responsibility
- 9 Parents’ Conceptions of How Collaboration in Work Is Part of Education and Development
- 10 When School Ways Replace LOPI, Important Skills and Values Are Lost
- 11 Family Social Organization for Children's Development Through Co-Laboration
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Children's Everyday Learning by Assuming Responsibility for Others: Indigenous Practices as a Cultural Heritage Across Generations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Cultural Value System of Cuidado or Assuming Responsibility
- 3 Generational Changes and Cultural Continuity in the Community of San Jerónimo Amanalco
- 4 Continuity Across Two Generations: Children, Nahua Age Groups, and Cuidado Practices
- 5 Four Settings for Practices Where the Value of Stewardship is Learned and Responsibility for Others Is Assumed: A Perspective of Two Generations
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Supporting Children's Initiative: Appreciating Family Contributions or Paying Children for Chores
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aspects of Learning by Observing and Pitching In (LOPI) Supporting Children’s Collaborative Initiative
- 3 Attempts to Control Children's Compliance in Divided and Assigned Family Work
- 4 Domingos as Part of LOPI, a Paradigm Supporting Children's Collaborative Initiative
- 5 Use of Domingos Versus Allowances in Relation to Children's Help at Home
- 6 Distinct Cultural Approaches to Encouraging Children's Learning and Helpfulness
- 7 Domingos, LOPI, and Expanding Motivational Theories with Cultural Research
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Adults’ Orientation of Children—And Children's Initiative to Pitch In—To Everyday Adult Activities in a Tsotsil Maya Community
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Study and the Community
- 3 Children's Initiative in Three Everyday Activities
- 4 Contributions to the LOPI Model
- Chapter Six: Respect and Autonomy in Children's Observation and Participation in Adults’ Activities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Learning to “Be Like People” in the Quechua Region
- 3 Quechua Notions of Respect and Autonomy
- 4 Children's Participation by Observing Activities
- 5 Learning in the Framework of Caretaking and Upbringing as Experienced by Children
- 6 The Development of Capacities for Autonomy
- Chapter Seven: Mayan Children's Creation of Learning Ecologies by Initiative and Cooperative Action
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Study
- 3 Children's Cooperation and Learning in Situated Learning Ecologies
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Children's Avoidance of Interrupting Others’ Activities in Requesting Help: Cultural Aspects of Considerateness
- Abstract
- 1 Cultural Values Related to Considerateness in Collaboration
- 2 Cultural Differences in Children's Requests for Help With Considerateness
- 3 Unobtrusive Nonverbal Communication in Coordinating with Others
- 4 Experience with Cultural Practices in Indigenous Mexican Heritage and Western Schooling
- 5 The Situation: Requesting Help to Make a Toy
- 6 Coding Children's Efforts to Avoid Interrupting
- 7 The Two Mexican-Heritage Backgrounds Were Similar
- 8 US Mexican-Heritage Children More Commonly Avoided Interruption of the Adult's Activity than the European American ESE Children
- 9 Most Requests Avoiding Interruption Were Nonverbal Among US Mexican-Heritage Children
- 10 Values and Contexts: When Respeto Goes to School
- 11 Considerate Coordination of Activities as Social/Cognitive Skill
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Young Children's Attention to What's Going On: Cultural Differences
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Third-Party Attention in a Quasi-Naturalistic Setting
- 3 The Children and Their Communities
- 4 The Context of the Home Visit
- 5 Coding the Child's Attention During Opportunities for Third-Party Attention
- 6 Direct Involvement and Opportunities for Third-Party Attention
- 7 Cultural Differences in Young Children's Third-Party Attention
- 8 Children's Brief Glances Without Signs of Interest in Learning
- 9 Considering the Generality of Cultural Differences in Third-Party Attention
- 10 What Might Explain the Pattern of Results?
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Día de los Muertos: Learning About Death Through Observing and Pitching In
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Details of Día de los Muertos
- 3 Día de los Muertos and Surrounding Events
- 4 Children's Perspectives on Día de los Muertos
- 5 Conclusion
- Section II: Learning by Observing and Pitching in (LOPI) Fits with Cultural Cosmovisions
- Chapter Eleven: Conceptions of Educational Practices Among the Nahuas of Mexico: Past and Present
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Two Sorts of Knowledge in Nahuatl Ideology About Learning and Teaching
- 3 Nahuatl Theories on the Person and Educative Attitudes
- 4 Promoting Learning by Observing and Pitching In
- Chapter Twelve: Learning to Inhabit the Forest: Autonomy and Interdependence of Lives from a Mbya-Guarani Perspective
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Environment, Learning, and Interdependence of Lives
- 3 Growing up Through Learning Environmentally Relevant Skills
- 4 An Integrated Ecological Cosmology Emphasizing Learning by Participation Rather Than Dividing Individual Versus Collective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Thirteen: Learning and Human Dignity Are Built Through Observation and Participation in Work
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Performance of tunk-pëjkk (Work) Dignifies People
- 3 A Human/Person (jää’y) Is a Socio-Natural Entity
- 4 Reciprocity Between the Work of the People, of the Domestic Animals, and of the Elements and Phenomena of the Earth-Nature
- 5 Work and Collaboration
- 6 Learning to Work by Means of Observation and Participation
- 7 Observation and Creativity
- 8 Repertoires of Practice and Variability
- Chapter Fourteen: Learning by Observing, Pitching in, and Being in Relations in the Natural World
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Why Cultural Ecologies?
- 3 More-Than-Human (MTH) Conceptions of Communities
- 4 The Role of Attention to MTH Agency in Adult–Child Interactions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fifteen: Using History to Analyze the Learning by Observing and Pitching In Practices of Contemporary Mesoamerican Societies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Indigenous Knowledge Systems and LOPI
- 3 Historical Continuity and LOPI
- 4 History as a Tool in the Analysis of Indigenous-Heritage Communities
- 5 Conclusion: Historical Observations of LOPI Practices
- Chapter Sixteen: “My Teacher Is Going to Think They’re Crazy”: Responses to LOPI Practices in U.S. First-Grade Classrooms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 First Graders in the United States Using LOPI
- 3 Using Film to Compare Responses to Ms. Bailey's Classroom
- 4 That Will Not Work for the Children at Our School
- 5 Teachers’ Responses to the Film
- 6 Parents’ Responses to the Film
- 7 First-Graders’ Responses to the Film
- 8 Strong Messages about Learning and Behavior
- 9 Deficit Ideas and Learning Practices
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seventeen: Learning by Observing and Pitching In and the Connections to Native and Indigenous Knowledge Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Violence, Erasure, and Native Peoples
- 3 Native and Indigenous Education
- 4 Native Resistance(s) and Agency in Education
- 5 Neoliberal Bi/Multi/Inter/Pluricultural Education
- 6 Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Learning by Observing and Pitching In
- 7 LOPI’s Contributions for Understanding IKS and Indigenous Learning Pedagogy
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eighteen: Children's Participation in Ceremonial Life in Bali: Extending LOPI to Other Parts of the World
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodological Considerations
- 3 Children's Participation in Community Activities in Bali: A Form to Belong and Contribute
- 4 The Community Spirit: To Belong as a Sense of Collectiveness
- 5 Social Organization of Learning Settings for Children to Participate in the Gamelan Orchestra
- 6 The Importance of Gamelan Music in Bali
- 7 Informal Settings for Learning Music: The Family and Community
- 8 Formal Settings for Learning Gamelan Music: Rehearsals in the Community Academy of Arts
- 9 Gamelan Music as a Way to Build Character and Devotion to the Social Environment
- 10 Final Reflections
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Children Learn by Observing and Contributing to Family and Community Endeavors, the latest in the Advances in Child Development and Behavior Series provides a major step forward in highlighting patterns and variability in the normative development of the everyday lives of children, expanding beyond the usual research populations that have extensive Western schooling in common.
The book documents the organization of children’s learning and social lives, especially among children whose families have historical roots in the Americas (North, Central, and South), where children traditionally are included and contribute to the activities of their families and communities, and where Western schooling is a recent foreign influence. The findings and theoretical arguments highlight a coherent picture of the importance of the development of children’s participation in ongoing activity as presented by authors with extensive experience living and working in such communities.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of child development and behavior
- Presents a coherent picture of the importance of the development of children’s participation in ongoing activity
- Provides a major step forward in highlighting patterns and variability in the normative development of the everyday lives of children, expanding beyond the usual research populations that have extensive Western schooling in common
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, scholars and students interested in family, community and child development especially from psychology, anthropology, and education, and also from sociology, sociolinguistics, and history of childhood. It is likely to be of particular interest in North, Central, and South America, given the topic of the book and the international venues of the authors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128031223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128031216
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process." --Child Development Abstracts and Bibliography
About the Serial Volume Editors
Maricela Correa-Chávez Serial Volume Editor
Maricela Correa-Chávez is an assistant professor of developmental psychology at Long Beach State University in California. Her work centers on understanding children’s learning as a cultural practice that develops through participation in activity with others in communities that have Indigenous Mexican and Central American roots, focusing particularly on how children use forms of attention and communication in learning that are different from the forms of attention and communication expected by the institution of school. She has conducted research on these topics in Mexico and Guatemala, as well as in the United States with both immigrant and middle-class families. Dr. Correa-Chávez received her doctoral degree in Developmental Psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and her work has been funded by the Ford Foundation, the Spencer Foundation, the American Educational Research Association/Institute for Educational Sciences, the UC Linguistic Minority Research Institute, and the Foundation for Child Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, California State University Long Beach, USA
Rebeca Mejía-Arauz Serial Volume Editor
Rebeca Mejia-Arauz is faculty professor and researcher in the Department of Health, Psychology, and Community at ITESO University, Guadalajara, Mexico. She obtained the doctoral degree in Developmental Psychology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, the M. Sc. in Social Psychology at the London School of Economics, and a specialty in Cognitive Development at ITESO University, in México. Her line of research focuses on sociocultural and cognitive development, specifically on processes of social interaction, participation, and communication for learning. Her current research projects study cultural contrasts in interaction, attention, communication and collaboration among Indigenous and urban children; children´s out-of-school practices in urban and Indigenous contexts; cultural and intergenerational family transformations affecting children´s participation in cultural activities and their education and development; and children´s literacy development in urban Mexico. She is representative of Latin America and The Caribbean at the International Society for Cultural and Activity Research; she is a member of the National System of Researchers (SNI) in México. In 2014 she received the award for Research Trajectory and Contributions to Knowledge in Psychology from the Society of Intervention Psychologists of the State of Jalisco.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Salud, Psicología y Comunidad, Universidad ITESO, Mexico
Barbara Rogoff Serial Volume Editor
Barbara Rogoff is UC Santa Cruz Foundation Distinguished Professor of Psychology. She received the 2013 Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions to Cultural and Contextual Factors in Child Development, from the Society for Research in Child Development. She is a Fellow of the National Academy of Education, Association for Psychological Sciences, American Anthropological Association, American Psychological Association, and American Educational Research Asociation. She has been Fellow of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, Kellogg Fellow, Spencer Fellow, and Osher Fellow of the Exploratorium. She has served as Editor of Human Development and committee member for the U.S. National Academy of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Califorinia Santa Cruz, USA