Children at the Millennium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762307760, 9780080545165

Children at the Millennium, Volume 6

1st Edition

Where Have We Come From? Where Are We Going?

Editors: Timothy J Owens Sandra L. Hofferth
eBook ISBN: 9780080545165
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307760
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 29th August 2001
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11500.00
9775.00
139.09
118.23
108.00
91.80
87.00
73.95
142.00
120.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
82.00
69.70
102.00
86.70
119.00
101.15
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080545165
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762307760

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Timothy J Owens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Sociology and Anthropology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, U.S.A.

Sandra L. Hofferth Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.