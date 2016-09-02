Childhood Development and Behavior, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463256, 9780323463263

Childhood Development and Behavior, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 63-5

1st Edition

Authors: Kathy Davis Chet Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323463263
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463256
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2016
Pediatricians care for children and families from all walks of life. Some are children known from neighborhoods. Others are children from distant lands. Pediatric focus does not stop with the physical care of children but extends to include their mental and social-emotional health and concern about their families. Pediatricians care about how children are doing at home, at school, and in their communities. In this era, children and their families are impacted by social and political changes in their homes (social media and screen time), in their communities (refugee populations and children requiring palliative supports at school), in their health care networks (EMR in every tertiary pediatric center), and in the larger world (multiple military deployments of fathers and mothers). This issue explores the impact of contemporary public health challenges for pediatric care, promising models for caring for chronically ill children, and state of the art therapies for complex childhood conditions.

Kathy Davis Author

University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KA

Chet Johnson Author

University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KA

